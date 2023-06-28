My family cringes when I say this, but I can’t help it: I wish I was a vampire. Not the blood-sucking, garlic-hating kind who sleeps in a casket, I want to be a vampire like the ones in the Twilight books, the ones who stay awake all night and never have to sleep. That way, just like the Cullen family who don’t even own beds, I could be happily productive throughout the starry night-time hours and have all the time in the world I need to read, experience and learn all of the things I want to accomplish. My want-to-do list is quite lengthy and has nothing to do with chores or responsibilities. It’s full of delicious items like finishing the stack of books that sits by my bed, getting better at things I already do (playing the ukulele and speaking French) as well as learning completely new things (riding a skateboard, ice climbing) and of course, seeing every nook and cranny of the world. Just think of how much more I could get done if I didn’t need those 8 to 10 hours of shut-eye? But wait…who am I kidding? I’m a 9:30 p.m. kind of girl on my wildest night. I’d seriously fail at vampirism.
My lust for learning and experience stems from a single quality: stoke.
The urban dictionary defines stoke as, “the exhilaration/happiness a person finds in something.” It doesn’t take much for me to be curious, to get excited or to find delight in something, especially when I’m introduced to it by an equally stoke-fueled individual who’s keen to share their passion. The thing about stoke is, it’s completely contagious. I know a guy who’s got a penchant for artisanal doughnuts and flamenco dancing. He scours the internet for innovative cruller recipes and has traveled the world participating in flamenco conferences and competitions. Talk to him about either of these things and won’t be able to help yourself, you’ll start getting fired up about dough flavorings, fancy footwork and hand claps, too. When someone possesses pure stoke, their joy becomes infectious. And the hotter their stoke-fire burns, the more you’ll want to bask in its glow.
I met my husband in the fourth grade. He was the loudest kid on the playground, the most likely to get in trouble for talking in class. He wore a yellow shirt with a Trans-am ironed onto the front, laughed a lot and constantly asked questions. I didn’t possess the vocabulary back then to define what I saw in him, the thing that set him apart from every other 9 year old at Boston Avenue School in Winslow Maine, but now I do. My husband’s got stoke in spades. He loves skiing so much that he’s memorized the vertical drop of every ski resort in North America, maybe even the world. He can talk (boy, can he talk) passionately about mogul skis, drive-in movie theaters, conspiracy theories, tacos and The Ramones. His lust for life is as vast and spirited as a frothy sea.
There’s a good chance that this trait runs in families, seeing as how Travis’ brother Dawson is equally blessed with the stoke gene. A little over two years ago, Dawson suffered a serious accident in the Bahamas, nearly died and remained in a coma for more than six weeks. Living with a traumatic brain injury has not been easy for him, but even though he’s lost so much, my brother-in-law is still one of the most stoke-filled people I know. Dawson spent over a decade revolutionizing the cannabis industry as the leader of the medical marijuana industry in Maine, work that he continues today despite the setbacks he’s had to endure. Talking to Dawson about cannabis, you get an immediate sense of his heroic genius ― he’s like a mad scientist mixed with Bernie Sanders mixed with rocket fuel. The brain injury often makes it hard for him to focus, but his passion is so strong that he’s managed to draft the first 40 pages of his life story, a galvanizing memoir that he hunts-and-peck types, a labor of love that I know will be a bestseller. Stoke like Dawson’s inspires us all.
In our small community of Telluride, we’ve got no shortage of stoke.
I was reminded of this two nights ago when I attended an improvisational acting class put on by The Fig, a local performance group with a mission to “facilitate safe stage space for local performance artists,” a haven for people to experiment, to grow, to try. There were about 12 of us running around like goofballs that night, playing and pretending and getting out of our comfort zones. Maire Higgins was one of the teachers, guiding us with expert wisdom and limitless spark while The Fig’s ebullient leaders, Miranda Beck and Jacque Garcia grinned and giggled and cheered on the process, spilling stoke like leaky watering cans. I left that night feeling renewed and electrified, my cheeks hurt from smiling and my eyes were shiny from laugh-tears. It’s nights like that one that remind me why I fell in love with Telluride in the first place, this town with its unabashed exuberance that you can smell like fireworks or smoldering autumn leaves, a place with the kind of can-do energy you can feel on your skin and in your chest with every gasping, high-elevation breath you take.
I send this message out into the world with the hopes that it will spread like a non-itchy rash: keep stoke alive in your thoughts and in your day-to-day happenings. The more stoke we put out, the more will wash over us, the more we’ll feel, the more we’ll be inspired to appreciate and to create. So stoke on, my friends! And thank you, thank you so much, for sharing the joy.
