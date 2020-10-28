DEAR EDITOR:
I am mentoring with Suzanne Hazen at Telluride Vision. I decided to mentor with Suzanne because I am interested in going into the medical field, and I liked the business side of Telluride Vision as well. From this mentorship I am really hoping to learn how all of the necessary equipment works and how the business works into it. So far we have gone over Suzanne’s original business plan and talked about how to make one. Another thing we have done was go through all equipment and decide what equipment is necessary and what was not needed. I am going to end up creating a business plan and calculate the final price of an eye care center in a place that I might want to live when I am older. I have really been enjoying this mentorship and would highly recommend this mentorship to anyone that would be interested in either optometry or business.
Tate Young
Telluride High School
