Writing a column this week was not easy. There’s plenty happening in the world to write about, but lately it feels like too many people are talking and not enough of us are listening. This is a hard time, as we all know. I haven’t talked with anyone who claims otherwise. We’re all going through similar uncertainties, yet our country, even our world, feels more polarized than ever.
I don’t know what the answer is to fix any of this, but I’ve been playing a song on repeat the last couple of weeks that’s helped me regain a bit of hope. Michael Franti’s new song “Work Hard Be Nice” was released in mid-June on an album with the same name. These four words, his mantra, came from a popular T-shirt he sold on his tour last year. He thinks it’s an important message for the world, especially right now.
“When I started thinking about (that mantra), I thought, ‘That’d be a really great song title.’ Right now, this message is so important for the world. We see so much division out there, whether it’s political or religious or around sexuality or gender identity or race — all these ways of dividing people,” he said in an article in American Songwriter. “Yet one thing COVID-19 has shown is we all go through the same shit. No one is immune from suffering … or the simple joys we enjoy.”
Throughout his career, Franti has been a unifier, someone who prefers calling in over calling out. I always listen to his songs when I need a pick me up, which feels like nearly every day at this point. I try to take his messages to heart. Seeing the way he lives and loves, he’s obviously figured out several important life lessons.
Work hard and be nice. These two tasks seem so simple, but they’re often much more challenging than we realize. In Franti’s song, he adds on to the mantra, singing “Just work hard and be nice to people.” Being nice to people, especially in these trying times, is crucial. But I also think we have a responsibility to be nice to ourselves. Because when we do that, we find ways to pass the same treatment on to others.
I’ve told myself again and again since March to treat myself with kindness, but I’m not sure I’ve been putting my words into action. At the start, I used the pandemic as an excuse for nearly everything. I figured the world was going to hell so that meant I could order large amounts of pizza, drink a glass (or three) more of wine than usual and stay up until all hours watching silly movies. I still had plenty of work to do, but I managed it poorly, waiting until the last minute to accomplish big tasks and then hating myself for procrastinating. I strived to control every facet of my personal life, from the dust in my house to the communication in my relationships. I thought holding on to everything in my vicinity with a vice grip would help, but it only made me more unhappy.
In last couple of weeks, listening to Franti on repeat, I feel like I’ve hit a turning point in the road. It’s time for me to get back to a semblance of normal in my own life because, for now, a global pandemic is our new normal.
For me, that means getting back into a healthy routine, balancing my work and my life appropriately, and taking the time to figure out what else I need to do to be the best version of myself. Sometimes that may mean an extra slice of pizza or glass of wine, but because I’ve earned it, not because I‘m indulging in self defeat.
Work hard and be nice. If we all do those two things for ourselves, for our community, for our country and for our world, could we be in a better place, even in the midst of a pandemic? Franti certainly thinks so, and I’m trying my best to listen.
Barbara Platts tries to work hard and be nice every day. Reach her at bplatts.000@gmail.com or on social media @BarbaraPlatts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.