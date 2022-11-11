DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Eliza Brown, and I am currently a junior at Telluride High School. This year, I took a mentorship class and decided to mentor with Wendy Hampton, the owner of Soiree Telluride.
Wendy runs a very successful event and wedding planning company, which has been featured in magazines like Vogue, Martha Stewart and Brides, in which she was highlighted as one of the best wedding planners in the US. I chose this mentorship not only because Wendy is like a second mother to me, but because I look up to her as one of the most hard-working, kind and smartest people I have ever been lucky enough to have in my life. Through my mentorship, I have gotten much insight into what I want for my future. However, I believe that the life lessons I have learned through the process of working with Wendy is the greatest thing that she has to offer. For the entirety of the time I spent with Wendy, I only observed kindness and discipline. Yes, she may be a strict boss, but the way that she treats her colleagues and other people helping is nothing other than amazing. She treated everyone with respect and the uttermost kindness. I noticed that Wendy would address the people she was working with as friends first, genuinely check in with them, and then continue to business, but always adding many laughs in between. However, she is so passionate about her job that she still finds a way to successfully get everything done, quite perfectly, too, and that is shown in her business.
Wendy will continue to be one of the coolest women Telluride has ever seen, hardworking, but most of all, someone who I look up to. The biggest takeaway from my mentorship is how far treating people with kindness and love can get, not only you, but the people surrounding you. This is shown in her amazing work crew, that really does flourish from a healthy environment, and her spectacular weddings. Not only will this help me get through high school, even college, but also in life. I will never forget how far treating people with kindness gets you personally and as a community.
Eliza Brown
Telluride High School
