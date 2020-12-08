DEAR EDITOR:
Two weeks ago, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee finally held a hearing that included the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, (S. 241). At that hearing, GOP officials and lawmakers expressed their opposition to the CORE Act on the principle that it “does not align” with this administration’s policy of “energy dominance.” While these same officials gave a nod to the extensive bipartisan consensus building that has helped to create this bill, which would protect approximately 400,000 acres of land across Colorado under a variety of designations ranging from wilderness to mineral withdrawal, they could not see past the short-sighted goals of this administration to protect Colorado’s most precious resource: its public lands.
Public lands have been our refuge in this pandemic. They have kept many sectors of our economy from collapsing, and protected lands like the ones proposed in the CORE Act give us clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, and the places we need for exercise and mental health. Public lands are worth far more than their price to extractive industry. Indeed, a recent Nytimes Op-ed from two Senators, one Democrat and one Republican, emphasized the need for reform of our federal oil and gas leasing system, which takes and takes from taxpayers and public lands, while continuing to benefit oil and gas executives over the public.
As a long time resident of both the North Fork Valley and the San Juan Region, I know how important the conservation of these places is for protecting our economy and our health. The North Fork Region, which is known across the Western Slope for its abundant farms, ranches, orchards, and wineries is being threatened by increased oil and gas drilling under this very policy of energy dominance despite opposition from local residents. As the West burned this year, this administration continued to further its agenda, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and accelerating the already dire effects of climate change on the Western Slope. The Senate had an opportunity to stand up, and do the right thing, and outgoing Senator Cory Gardner had one last chance to prove where he stood on public lands. Our elected officials squandered their chance to pass the CORE Act as part of the National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA). As of last week it had been removed from the NDAA. I look forward to the CORE Act being introduced to the 117th Congress next year, and passed into law.
Jenna Cichanski
Telluride
