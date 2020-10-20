“We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain about the future is to make it ourselves.”—Billie Eilish
We are in the midst of the most important election of many of our lifetimes, and in Colorado we are truly fortunate. We don’t have to wait in line. We can vote at home and deliver our ballots in person. In addition to the all-important presidential election and Congressional races, we have several important state issues on our ballot and one important county issue. I am often asked for and am happy to share my positions on these ballot questions.
Amendment B: Repeal Gallagher Amendment — The Gallagher Amendment combined with TABOR is a Gordian fiscal knot for Colorado and most directly impacts rural counties and special districts. County commissioners have been working with state lawmakers for the last few years to find solutions and this full repeal is the result of those discussions. It’s not perfect because it could result in decreased residential and non-residential property taxes, which creates even more uncertainty for local governments and special districts who depend on property taxes to provide essential services to our communities. I am going to vote “yes” because Gallagher does not work under TABOR, and I am willing to work hard at the state legislature to protect our already limited revenue options.
Amendment C: Conduct of Charitable Gaming — “Yes” to allow more access by nonprofits to conduct raffles for fundraising.
Amendment 76: Citizen Qualification of Voters — “No” because we should not be restricting the ability for those who live and work in our community to vote in local elections. Right now you have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in state and federal elections, but home rule municipalities, like Telluride, can permit non-citizens to vote in local elections.
Amendment 77: Local Voter Approval of Casino Bet Limits and Games — “Yes” because this could be a new funding source for community colleges. Funding for education is more and more challenged so creative funding sources are needed to support a variety of educational opportunities.
Proposition EE: Taxes on Nicotine Products — “Yes” because we need to generate more money for education, housing, tobacco prevention, health care and preschool, and raising the price on nicotine products will reduce use. This tax increase is not perfect and will actually reduce the taxes on some tobacco products, but it will create almost $300 million to address some of our most challenging issues.
Proposition 113: Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. President by National Popular Vote — “Yes” because every vote should count. Many of my elected colleagues from rural communities are concerned that the popular vote will disproportionally impact the representation of rural communities. We need to continue working together to represent our rural communities, but tweaking popular vote totals is not the way to do so.
Proposition 114: Reintroduction and Management of Gray Wolves — “Yes” Wolf reintroduction has been done successfully to bring an apex predator species back into its natural ecosystem while compensating ranchers for livestock losses. It is possible and predator species are needed for healthy ecosystems.
Proposition 115: Prohibit Abortion After 22 Weeks — “No” a woman has the right to choose.
Proposition 116: State Income Tax Rate Reduction — “No” the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the state budget, now is not the time to reduce State revenues. Each of us, especially low-income people, have been financially impacted, but the amount we pay in income tax is returned multiple times through the State services we receive.
Proposition 117: Voter Approval for Certain New State Enterprises — “No” Colorado already has the most stringent tax law under TABOR, in the U.S. this would wrap enterprise funds (fees) into TABOR along with taxes, requiring increases to go to a vote. The State should be allowed to adjust fees for services as appropriate.
Proposition 118: Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program — “Yes”
when a business values its employees by offering them the support they need to stay healthy and keep family members healthy, a business is more productive. This would not impact smaller businesses with less than 10 employees.
San Miguel County Ballot Question 1A: Revenue Stabilization — “Yes” because if we do not pass this measure we will need to start reducing essential services like road and bridge maintenance, public and environmental health, emergency response, social services, open space and historic preservation and public safety. This will allow us to adjust the county mill levy to maintain prior year revenues by using the current assessment rates. We need this ability whether the state de-Gallagher question passes or not. For more information, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov/Question1A.
As usual these questions are complicated and you should read the blue book. It has been a pleasure and a challenge to serve you for the last four years, and I would very much appreciate your vote so that I can serve another four years representing you on local, state and national issues.
