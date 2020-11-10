At a work session recently, the Telluride Town Council discussed at length Marketing Telluride Inc., sometimes abbreviated as MTI, which does business as the Telluride Tourism Board (TTB).
I thought, as the tourism board’s president and CEO, I would add to that conversation with some information about how the organization was formed, how we have developed over the years and what we’ve been up to more recently.
The earliest iteration of a tourism board in the area was the Telluride Chamber Resort Association, which was incorporated in 1983 as a nonprofit. In 1994, the association’s name changed to Telluride Visitor Services Inc. In 1999, it was renamed the Telluride and Mountain Village Visitor Services Inc. and later the Telluride and Mountain Village Convention and Visitors Bureau Inc. (TMCVB).
In 2005, the TMCVB was officially dissolved. At the time, it was felt by the three local government entities that the organization was not adequately meeting its objectives, so they engaged an outside consultant. Elected officials, community leaders and local business owners worked with the consultant to design a more appropriate entity based on best practice and in line with other, similar mountain towns.
Consequently, MTI was formed as a 501c6 nonprofit with a board and was given the responsibility of marketing the Telluride region as a year-round destination.
Probably the most significant shift in how the tourism board operated came about beginning in 2011, when, rather than outsourcing a lot of what it did to big-city agencies, the TTB became more of an agency itself. With core competencies focused on analytics, interactive, integrated communications, asset development and publishing, the tourism board became staffed with a highly functioning team that actually lived here.
The following year, the TTB embarked on its first-ever consumer analytics endeavor in an effort to better understand regional tourism and tailor its efforts to those people who are actually consuming the destination’s goods and services. This move allowed the TTB to gain a clearer, data-driven understanding of how our tourism-based ecosystem works.
More recently, the tourism board has pivoted toward community-based concerns and now balances its marketing brief with efforts relating to trails, open space and transportation, as well as collecting and providing pertinent data to the region’s governing bodies to assist with fact-based decision-making.
An example? In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism board was able to provide San Miguel County with an accurate, up-to-date measure of occupancy of paid accommodations, after the county asked for our assistance.
As a result, officials had data that enabled them to issue the public health orders that limited occupancy — first, on June 1, to 25 percent and later, on June 18, to 50 percent. I thought it was an important and positive collaboration.
This is just one of a number of pandemic-related partnerships between the tourism board and local government entities, nonprofits and others.
For instance, the tourism board’s Kiera Skinner became a public information officer for San Miguel County, using her communications experience and know-how to assist public health professionals in getting out complex, fast-changing information to the wider public, including visitors who may have come from communities with a different attitude toward the pandemic.
We also played a role in launching and managing the Economic Recovery Committee (ERC), collaborating with local business people and other members of the community, so that the economic crisis, which was running parallel to the health crisis, could be focused on as well.
Alongside the ERC, local restaurateurs formed the Telluride and Mountain Village Restaurant and Bar Association. The TTB’s Annie Carlson jumped on board to help coordinate the association’s efforts and aid communications to members. Communicating up the chain to the local governments what restaurants need as they navigate the new normal is a key part of Annie’s role.
MTI also collaborated with Telluride Arts to develop the creative for the “Five Commitments” campaign and launched an education program that sought to educate guests on coronavirus safety protocols and trails etiquette. In addition, we developed a “Know Before You Go” COVID-19 communications document that local entities can use to communicate with guests.
Separate from the pandemic, the tourism board has been working with the Town of Telluride Ecology Commission, the Mountain Village Green Team and San Miguel County on “Live Like a Local.” As we all know, there are a number of important wildlife- and environmentally friendly local ordinances and practices, measures like the no-idling ordinance and the requirement that we store our trash in bear-proof receptacles.
The Ecology Commission, Green Team and county had grown concerned, though, that messaging around these measures was fragmented and wasn’t getting through to visitors, so they reached out to us. Together, we developed “Live Like a Local,” a coordinated campaign based on a series of colorful icons with friendly but pointed messaging, along with various ways of disseminating that messaging in order to increase compliance by visitors.
The TTB has also been working with the Telluride Mountain Club (TMC) on trails clean-up days and amplifying messaging on trails etiquette. In December, we will launch a tag-responsibly campaign to protect our outdoor spaces.
In addition, the tourism board is donating proceeds from the Telluride calendar, which contains scenic images of the area, to TMC to fund their programming, including trail improvements and new signage.
We remain excited to work with the Town of Telluride, the Town of Mountain Village and San Miguel County on coming up with a collaborative arrangement that addresses concerns and gives us a basis on which to move forward.
Given how challenging this past summer was — in large part because we had a mix of an extraordinary number of part-time locals and tourists (day-trippers, really) that we weren’t used to — I hope our next collaboration is with the two towns and the county on meeting these challenges head on.
After all, we all have the same goal in mind: to find the equilibrium between our tourism-based economy and maintaining the rich quality of life and strong community that we all cherish.
For more about who we are, visit telluride.com/business-community/telluride-tourism-board.
