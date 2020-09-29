DEAR EDITOR:
I just read David Brankley’s op-ed, titled “Antiracism Is Racism” — a tone deaf attack on the anti-racism movement and Ibram Kendi’s recent book, “How to Be An Anti-Racist.” Now, I won’t attempt to address Mr. Brankley’s lengthy preamble about one person’s support for looting, except to say that attempting to link such a ludicrous position to Kendi’s very legitimate treatise is a laughable errand with predictable results.
Mr. Brankley takes umbrage with Kendi’s assertion that many of our country’s institutions harbor the hereditary vestiges of white supremacy. A “peculiar insight,” Mr. Brankley calls it, as he confounds the observation of empirically measurable phenomena with the belief that “white people are inherently racist.”
Seventy-five percent of people in state prisons for drug convictions are Black, though drug use is roughly equal between Black and white people. Sound like an equitable justice system to you?
What about how researchers with the American Sociological Association found that biases and, get this, systemic inequalities, “make race and ethnicity significant factors in determining workplace opportunities.”
Shall we discuss health outcomes like infant mortality?
Mr. Brankley heralds “phenomenal” progress in race relations over the last 60 years. Sixty years ago, Black Americans were still fighting for their right to eat at the same lunch counter as whites. Isn’t it probable that even “phenomenal” progress doesn’t suffice to fully rectify such disparities?
I could go on and on, but the irony of a long-winded explanation from one white man to another, especially about racism, is not lost on me.
In summation, Mr. Brankley seems to have confused a criticism of the whole with one of its constituent parts. If someone calls these institutions, which benefit me and of which I am a part, racist, then are they not also calling me a racist? This is a distinction that many fragile white men fail to make. Being a cog in a racist system is not tantamount to being racist, necessarily. It’s what you do about it that counts. Silence is complicity. If you choose not to speak out about the racism of a system that benefits you and of which you are a part, then yes, I think you can be called a racist, or at the very least, a coward. So what can one do to avoid such ignominious labels?
Well, I’m so glad you asked! There’s a great book about it. It’s called “How to Be An Anti-Racist” by Ibram Kendi. It’s about acknowledging and resisting the observable racism that is so pervasive in our society. Call it out and actively fight it. It’s not, as Mr. Brankley asserts, about denying the humanity of white people.
As for Mr. Brankleys intimation that anti-racism is directly responsible for the deaths of police officers, I’m not sure whether to laugh or shake my head.
And his appeal for “colorblind evaluation” of prejudice in this country?
Call an ophthalmologist.
Hank Shell
Ophir
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.