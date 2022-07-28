DEAR EDITOR:
For those not familiar with the proposed Diamond Ridge affordable housing project, it is 39 acres on Deep Creek Mesa, off of Last Dollar Road, near the Telluride airport. The zoning was changed from one house per 35 acres to 20 homes per acre. At a likely potential of 780 homes with three people per unit, (assumption per San Miguel County Land Use Code), the population will be approximately 2,340 residents. By means of comparison, the 2022 population of the Town of Telluride is 2,663.
While I’ll leave it to others to comment on the Town of Telluride and San Miguel County’s scheme to convert this mesa into a quasi-metropolis and the resulting lawsuits, I will concentrate on traffic.
All of my information comes from confidential traffic reports prepared by Felsburg Holt & Ullevig for the town and county, that were only disclosed by virtue of a Colorado Open Records Act request by some Deep Creek Mesa residents. Apparently, the town and county strategy was to suppress the traffic reports from the public eye.
The reports stated purpose is an “…evaluation of forecasted traffic operations at the Last Dollar Road / W Colorado Avenue intersection…” Significantly, while the original request was for only 200 dwelling units, the revised request was increased to 700 units. A day trip is defined as one car in one direction. According to the report, 200 dwelling units would generate 1,358 additional trips and 700 units would generate 4,563 trips. If built out to its’ entirety of 780 units, the number of additional trips would be increased to approximately 5,296.
Quizzically, the report calculates that each three-person household would make only 3.79 round trips per day. Between going to and from school, work, shopping, dining and recreation, this statistic seems much lower than logic would dictate. As the traffic study was analyzed for only one day — Tuesday, February 15, for a four hour period — and did not include the widely known after-school “rush.” one can only wonder what the ultimate purpose of this exercise was.
Given the large number of increased trips, the report discusses removing the left lane turn from Last Dollar Road on to the Spur. In other words, those coming off of Last Dollar Road heading to town would make a right turn and enter the roundabout. Though the County Commissioners approved the $7.2 million purchase, the last line of the report states, “As noted in our memorandum, additional analysis of the SH 145 roundabout would be required to determine how the potential mitigation would affect that intersection.”
In other words, the $7.2 million of taxpayer dollars was spent without a full understanding of the effect of the traffic pattern and congestion at this critical roundabout as well as a plethora of other issues. If you think, well this doesn’t impact me, think again. Whether driving from Down Valley or from Mountain Village into Telluride, you will contend with thousands of additional car trips per day. As if the current prime time commutes weren’t trafficked enough. Caution: even more traffic ahead.
Sincerely,
Harvey Roisman
