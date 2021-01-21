DEAR EDITOR:
We have been watching the spread of the highly contagious, mutated COVID-19 that is emerging in the Southwest with fear and sadness. We are experts in medicine and public health who are cheered by the presence of protective measures aimed at keeping the public safe, and grateful to the individuals and businesses that are striving to be COVID safe. For Telluride folks, these protective measures — that we are all tired from — are aimed at keeping us safe and healthy.
They also could help us get on track for a rejuvenated late ski season and successful summer season. However, we still have problems brewing with limited vaccines and new viral mutations.
By now, most know that COVID is spread through the air, is often spread by people who don't know they are infected who are physically close in indoor spaces, and that masking, being 6 feet apart, and good airflow are critical to preventing spread and saving lives. Our physician colleagues in other states are reporting that patients who are being hospitalized now are often catastrophically sicker than when they were ill from COVID in the spring. Most alarmingly, there is a significant possibility that a more contagious mutation of the virus is starting to circulate. With so many infected people in the community right now, that means that activities that were safer even a few months ago may be less safe now, including in-person dining, quick shopping trips indoors and small get-togethers.
With this in mind, let's take advantage of all that Telluride offers in a safer way by getting take out from our favorite restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops, using curbside pick-up when shopping, cozying up at fire pits only with our household members, taking online cooking classes with a local chef, and going snowshoeing, hiking, ice skating, trail riding, biking and skiing with our masks on. We should all support local businesses as safely as possible now so that we can enjoy them in person later.
It’s been a long road but the end is in sight. All the safety precautions you are taking may be the reason why someone else is alive. And, if you are in a currently eligible group, please get vaccinated.
Eileen Barrett, MD, MPH
Elizabeth Regan, MD, PhD
Joel Lee, DrPH, CPH
Thomas Preston, MD
