DEAR EDITOR:
My name is Jose Velasco, and I am doing the mentorship program here at Telluride High School. My mentor is Christine Sandoval, the resource officer at THS. I chose to do a mentorship with Officer Sandoval because I'm really interested in law enforcement and attending the police academy after high school. One pretty cool experience during my mentorship was when I went on a ride-along with Officer Jimmy Moody. This was interesting because I got to learn and see police procedures and how police officers pull people over. As a bonus, I got to learn about some of Officer Jimmy's Olympic stories. The mentorship program has helped me better understand how hard and difficult being a police officer can be. I also got to learn pretty cool police tactics. Overall, this mentorship program has been a great experience. I think that other people who may be interested in law enforcement should do a mentorship with the Telluride Marshal's Department.
Jose Velasco Escobar
Telluride High School
