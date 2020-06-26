DEAR EDITOR:
Music is medicine, as proven by the recent KOTOgrass weekend held over the airwaves.
What began as a nod to the canceled Telluride Bluegrass Festival became a soul-restoring channel for connection. From the moment the first notes of William Tell Overture lit up the airwaves the morning of Friday, June 19th, it felt for the first time in months like we are actually, really, definitely “in this thing together.”
Thank you to the festivarians who tuned in, donated, shared memories and submitted entries to our Tarpin’ Station Photo Contest. It was a joy for KOTO to serve as a conduit between Telluride and the thousands of people listening across the world, from Hungary to New Zealand to Jamaica. As one Dallas listener noted: “We miss Telluride Bluegrass Festival so much it hurts, but streaming KOTO is like a cool elixir.”
Yet KOTO was simply the messenger. The weekend was truly a testament to Planet Bluegrass and the decades of incredible music this team has delivered to the box canyon.
A very special thank you to Planet Bluegrass, Durfee Day and Dierks Bentley for supporting our KOTOgrass endeavor and for their generous surprise donations toward our mortgage campaign. With these contributions, we are now well on our way to finally paying off the Purple House on Pine — a realistic goal for an institution that marks 45 years on the air in October.
On a personal note, I’d like to thank the KOTOgrass team: Claybrook Penn, Laura Shaunette, Heidi Sarazen, Julia Caulfield, Ben Kerr, Matt Hoisch, Laura Colbert, Mark Izard, Norman Squier and John Wontrobski.
Here’s to Bluegrass in the park in 2021!
Cara Pallone
KOTO Executive Director
