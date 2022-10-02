DEAR EDITOR:
It was an honor to be part of the beautiful celebration of life for Stu Fraser in Town Park on a picture-perfect fall Telluride afternoon, joining Ginny and scores of friends and family to celebrate the special magic of having Stu be a part of our lives.
I served as the School District Superintendent during Stu’s long tenure as a public servant on the Town Council and as Telluride’s Mayor. Progressive, visionary, collaborative, and charmingly effective are a few descriptors for this amazing guy. Even when you lost a point in a heated discussion on Telluride’s future you didn’t mind because you would never lose his unwavering willingness to have you at the table making yourself heard. He had that rare gift of compassion and he used it.
Stu was a member of our school district’s long range facility planning team focusing on the future footprint of Telluride’s schools. In his role as liaison between the Town and the District, his tireless advocacy for partnerships, especially for workforce housing, was both creative and pragmatic. The Town of Telluride is a far better place because of Stu’s political skill and his long-range vision, centered on supporting students and high-quality education.
When the district proposed building twelve new classrooms and a student auditorium, that could be upgraded to a state-of-the-art community performing arts venue, Stu was the first town official to sign on to the idea, and he worked like a political machine to help flesh out the concept and sell the bond. I remember at the close of a long meeting as we rolled out the project, he whispered to me “I guess this is what go big or go home is all about.”
Not surprisingly, the performing arts center concept sparked a little bit of controversy. While I was still looking up “charette” in a dictionary, Stu was already setting the table and ensuring that everyone in town was invited to ante up and contribute to the design. He had the knack of answering everyone’s questions before they were asked. From the moment we first reviewed the proposed plans for the theater until we cut the ribbon, Stu used his prodigious powers of persuasion to ease our road to success.
After we broke ground, and the construction was underway, Stu wanted to see the fruit of the countless hours of negotiation and collaboration. We met after school and put on our hard hats. The shell of the theater surrounded us, and a light snow was falling through the open-air roof. It was a movie set moment as we stood where the future stage would be. Stu said, “I’m no Fred Astaire but this is a dance moment if I ever saw one.” We did. A few quick twirls and then we bumped knuckles in celebration of the future Michael D. Palm Theater, and the value it would bring to the Telluride community, schools, and the region.
Thank you, Mayor Stu Fraser, you always earned an A-plus in my book.
Mary Rubadeau
TSD Superintendent 1999-2011
