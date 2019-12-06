The campfire cast a warm glow on the company as they tucked into dinner. You can tell a mashin’ — a good feed — is going down when intelligent conversation dwindles to monosyllabic mumbling, “unh hunh” and “mmm hmmm.” The click of silverware on enamel campware was insistent, the occasional burp and laugh registered through the fog, but no intelligible language, save the ubiquitous “oh, yeah.”
These people, after tramping around the desert, could do some serious mashing, no nonsense, all business, barbecue sauce slathered on cheeks and chins, melted cheese and enchilada sauce flipped up onto hairdos in the urgency of the moment, little skinny guys pulverizing whole pots of chili. Maybe it was a trick of the moonlight, but one fellow looked like he had a bratwurst sticking out of his ear.
Another diner, Banksy, distinguished herself from the crowd by virtue of having taken the whole stainless-steel mixing bowl of bacon and broccoli salad from the potluck buffet, spiriting it back to her seat and sticking her head into it. In she went, out of sight for a stretch, executing a point-blank-range rice shovel — it could be heard — the click of her camp utensil almost sending up sparks, spork sparks. Once or twice she glanced up over the rim of the bowl as a lioness looks up from the kill, to subconsciously take in the perimeter, a dart of the eyes and then back down at it.
It was liberating, in a way, to see a young lady normally of refinement hoovering in such fashion; a wonderful reminder that we weren’t within the normal constraints of “civilization” anymore; it was OK to let the little gorilla out a while, to be where the wild things are. She mumbled, stray kernels from the dark green florets backlit by firelight as they danced on her lips: “This bacon-broccoli salad is outta of this world! Man, I can’t get enough of it! Ugh, I’m full; here, you take it.”
And so the head wound up in the bowl, and it wasn’t possible to shovel it in fast enough. Felt like a frenzied shark must feel wading into a school of lazy tuna, instinctual; the jaws started moving and the brain shut off. A fork and knife were less appropriate then a funnel and ramrod. It was that good.
Chris, the chef, sat in her little homemade wooden camp chair, shaking her head and chuckling: “I don’t know what it is, but people always go crazy for that broccoli and bacon salad. I just don’t know what it is.”
A chorus, from the shadows: “It’s the bacon!” Cackling.
“It’s the dressing,” said Banksy, “there’s peanut oil and tamari in it, isn’t there, and sesame seeds.”
Chris, smiling: “Oh, I’m not telling. I forgot to put the cheese in it, though. Parmesan. It’s already grated and everything, just sitting there in a baggie in the cooler.”
Banksy: “Cheese, what cheese? Where’s the cheese?”
It was a mid-October evening in a cottonwood grove at the top of a long valley near Bears Ears. A group of friends, of disparate routines, some from far away, gathered for an annual birthday bash. Arriving after dark, we’d set up the tent by flashlight, stuffed it full with eight sleeping bags and survived the chilly night by burrowing together into a pig pile.
In the morning, shaking off the frost, a leisurely cycle tour was commenced, a loop along the highway, down the next valley over, then back up the wash where we were camped. Fun Boy Rob came along and pushed the pace, another victim — there are many — of Australian Shepherd Disease, the main symptoms of which are a slightly crazy look in the eye, a compulsion to go, go, go and the inability to slow down. As the day wore on and an evocative landscape of sandstone and sage rolled by, he was very patient.
Finally, toward the end of the afternoon, after a half-dozen times of finding him waiting stoically at the side of the road as I dawdled up, he said, “Hey man, I’ll see you back at camp,” and took off. He was soon a silhouette, riding tall in the saddle, then a tiny disappearing dot.
The cliff faces turned rosy and golden; what heat there was to the day was felt in the last hour. The last few miles of deep sand were a killer. I pulled into camp starving, at dusk, and in full hunting and gathering mode presented myself at the campfire, where celebration was in full swing.
There was the celebrating of safe passage through a police checkpoint on the highway south of Blanding, with Jaime, a climber from Jackson, who, 25 years earlier, had been ensnared in just such a roadblock, this one at Sand Island west of Bluff. That fateful evening, our San Juan River crew had to pony up $500 bail on the spot — good thing there were a lot of us — or they were going to haul our boy off to the hoosegow in Monticello. Smooth sailing this time around, so a toast to a quarter century of hard-won wisdom.
There was bacon and broccoli salad. There was the drug tequila. There was singing. There was dancing. There was the shedding of inhibition. There was a battalion of guitars and ukuleles, firelight glinting off mahogany and sycamore, spirited playing and, yes, howling, a lovely train wreck, the lifting of spirits, a communion with the sky above. No one fell over.
There was the celebrating of being alone, together, hurtling through a medium-size galaxy that still felt vast. The celebration of nothingness, of having a heartbeat. The celebration of a hard-working, hard-playing summer, winter now prowling at the door, but not before Indian summer, a cherished interlude of crystal mornings and warm afternoons, muted colors, animals watching from the woods, stillness and quiet, in which time is suspended, a calm before the storm.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
