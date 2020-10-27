DEAR EDITOR:
We are writing to thank the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) for the award from the first-time homebuyer’s assistance fund. We’re very grateful for TAR’s efforts to help local working professionals realize the dream of owning a home in the San Juans. Our new home in the River Park neighborhood in Ridgway feels like the perfect place for us. We also feel lucky to have had help from our Realtor Susanne Wood. She guided us through every facet of the home-buying process, and we are happy to call her a friend.
Thanks, TAR and Susanne for helping us make Ouray County our permanent home!
Will Brumas & Ainslee Fessenden
Ridgway
