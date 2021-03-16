DEAR EDITOR:
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden addressed the nation’s current COVID status stating, “If we all do our part, if we all do this together, by July 4, there’s a good chance, you, your families and friends, will be able to get together ... to celebrate Independence Day.” I share his guarded optimism at the county level.
Over the past several weeks, San Miguel County’s COVID metrics have declined significantly, allowing us to shift from orange to yellow on the state’s dial. The amount of coronavirus measured at the wastewater treatment plant is also trending downward. Along with this good news, the county’s public health department reports that nearly 16 percent of our adult population is fully vaccinated, and vaccine availability is expected to accelerate in weeks to come. Spring is in the air, and it feels like we’re finally emerging from a long, dark COVID winter. Is it time to ditch the masks and dance in the streets? Sadly, no, not yet.
The possibility of a more contagious variant entering the county remains a concern. Spring break will provide opportunity for travel and increase our risk of exposure. And there’s still another month of ski season to navigate successfully. In order to make it to that important April 4 target, we must hold fast to the five commitments — wearing masks, maintaining distance, gathering only in small groups, washing hands and getting tested if feeling unwell.
Testing is available at various times and places around the county. Details are on the San Miguel County website. Also on the county’s website, you can preregister to get vaccinated. You’ll receive an email to schedule an appointment when it’s your turn in line.
Eventually, enough people will be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Until then, let’s do everything we can to protect our families, neighbors, visitors and friends by adhering to the five commitments. The finish line is almost in sight. When we cross it that will be the time for hugs, music and rejoicing. Until then, we must remain diligent and vigilant.
Let’s mark July 4 as a realistic time to celebrate the nation’s independence from the virus.
For now, let’s stay focused, stay strong and stay healthy.
Lance Waring
San Miguel County Commissioner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.