DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of myself, my partner Booker and the group of friends that joined us here in Telluride for Telluride Gay Ski Week I want to give a big, huge thanks to Steve Gumbel and the whole SBG Productions crew for an awesome time. It was professionally managed, promoted, organized and run — like all of the other SBG events. The Telluride area did a great job of welcoming these folks. Everyone we talked to had a great time, and we met many new friends and saw many old ski week friends. The recent Washington Post article was icing on the cake. Thanks also to Rosie Cusack, who kept ski week cooking along, even within the constraints of the pandemic. Locals may not realize how crucial this type of welcoming event is with the rising tide of political hatred being promoted in many other states.
We look forward to next year but are having trouble juggling all the requests from friends already looking for a place to stay in 2024!
Greg Craig
Telluride
