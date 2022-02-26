With the ski hill crowded, a recent sunny Saturday morning saw us loading bicycles into the truck, in search of rideable dry ground at lower elevation. A coin was flipped at the mouth of the valley — heads it was — and the course was set for Ridgway.
Aside from a couple minor storms, January Thaw has persisted well into February. The early mornings remain plenty cold, but the longer afternoons, warm and sunny, whet the appetite for spring. Once over the Divide, it is not just south-facing slopes boasting mud and fallow grass; a quilt of fields, boundaries delineated by snowdrifted fence lines, spreads across Pleasant Valley in shades of fawn. This time of year, the grass is always browner on the other side of the hill.
Down by the river, the bikes — freshly excavated from the snowdrift on the side of the house — are unloaded and lubed, tires pumped up and, blessedly free of parkas and puffy jackets, away we pedal on dry pavement. We thrill to the grip of rubber on concrete. Early afternoon, crystal clear, enough snow to make things sparkly, enough bare ground to portend the season in the wings, enough sun to warm the skin, the miles flow. The sound of running water elicits an instinctual response and we pedal harder.
Abruptly The Boss announces that‘s enough, time to go back, time to go swimming. When The Boss says “jump,” I say “what color?” Away with us, then, to the hot springs pool, our first visit since before the start of pandemic restrictions two years ago.
Our last visit, on a cold October evening, steam rising from the pool surface, was noteworthy for the fact that we were the only ones there. At any time during our soak, while we climbed all over the inflatable alligator, wallowed and floated and laughed, we had the eyes of least four lifeguards on us. Didn’t drown once.
The time before that, it was a misadventure with hot dogs that stands out. At home the kitchen is run with strict, almost maniacal adherence to organic ingredients. The lady of the house, at the grocery store: “Hey, look! Organic arsenic! Let’s get two!” If it’s not organic and doesn’t cost a million bucks, it’s not allowed in the door.
When a teenage voice came over the loudspeakers announcing a special on hot dogs at the concession stand — a buck a pop — The Boss and I shared a spontaneous look. Here was an opportunity to indulge in forbidden fruit, and I trotted over to the concession stand.
I had $103 in cash; I got a couple dogs, tipped the gal a buck and carefully tucked the remaining C-note into the waistband of my swim trunks. We giggled at our conspiracy, our cleverness, and wolfed those dogs down; we were starving. Back to our frolicking and lolling, the occasional mustard burp, lazily watching some climbers work their way up a crack in the last of the sun on the cliffs facing west above town.
We were halfway home before I remembered the change from the hot dog stand. I checked my swimsuit on the wild chance it had somehow remained; no luck. You think crazy stuff when things go wrong. I knew exactly where that bill ended up: at the bottom of the pool.
It was scant comfort to think I had made some lifeguard’s day. It was also scant comfort when The Boss admonished: “That’s what ya get for buying those hot dogs, Dad.” Some partner in crime she turned out to be. I was still in hot water as it was, for a corn dog at Blondie’s earlier in the spring, after an asparagus-picking expedition in the West End.
“OK, honey, if I get you this corn dog, will you stop crying? And another thing: your Mom doesn’t necessarily need to know about it, OK?” “OK, sure, she’ll never know. Now where’s my corn dog?” That thing disappeared in a bite and a half; there were animal sounds. Almost lost one of my fingers.
Once through the door at home: “HEY MOM, DAD GOT ME A CORN DOG!” “You what?!” “Yes, it’s true, but, but, but … it was ORGANIC!” She looked right through my flimsy lie; I twisted in the wind.
Then there is the kiddy special — cheeseburger, fries and chocolate milk — at Burger Boy in Cortez, where, by the way, there is an item on the menu called The Quadzilla. “OK, honey, if I get you the kiddy special, will you quit crying?” “Sure. Now where’s my cheeseburger and chocolate milk?”
At home: “HEY MOM, DAD GOT ME A CHEESEBURGER! AND CHOCOLATE MILK!” “You what?!” “AND FRENCH FRIES!” The announcement was redundant, as half the chocolate milk was in the upholstery of the child seat and half the fries were on the floor. Whenever a cold, greasy, dirt-encrusted French fry surfaces, I am re-convicted.
This time, this crime, salt in the wound arrived like clockwork: “HEY MOM! DAD GOT ME A HOT DOG AND LOST A HUNDRED BUCKS!” Next bank I rob, she is definitely not invited.
“Well, darling, losing that money was instant karma for buying evil hot dogs! Serves you right.” “Yes, it’s true, but, but, but … they were organic?” A withering look.
Now, older and wiser, a false-spring afternoon is enjoyed, a great bike ride, a lovely soak, there are no hot dogs to be had, and no trouble to get into, but I do manage to spend $100 on dinner on the way home. We forge ahead into our next winter storm, knowing that The Quadzilla is still out there somewhere, lurking.
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
