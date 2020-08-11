DEAR EDITOR:
At Monday’s special meeting the Telluride BOE approved the following related to the start of the school year:
- Grades Pk-5 will have students attend in-person 5 days per week, except for those choosing to attend remotely.
- Grades 6-12 will have students attend 100 percent remote, with the exception of those students identified as qualifying for in-person instruction based on special circumstances.
- The Superintendent will refine the sample matrix discussed at the meeting. This matrix will define phases of instruction at each grade span, and the metric criteria by which a given grade span would move between phases, such as between 100 percent remote and 2 days per week in-person. The metrics will be reviewed with SMC Public Health, and the matrix will be presented to the BOE for approval.
The BOE also discussed moving the start date for students from August 19 to Aug. 24 to allow for getting staff COVID testing in place, but a decision was not made at the meeting. This will be considered later this week after following the standard process of discussing a calendar change with staff,
Participation in this meeting demonstrated a level of engagement that should make the community proud. Over 170 participants were on the Zoom meeting, and over 40 remained after midnight.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to this discussion over the past several days. Your voice matters.
La BOE de Telluride aprobó lo siguiente relacionado con el inicio del año escolar:
- Los estudiantes de los grados Pk-5 harán que los estudiantes asistan en persona 5 días a la semana, excepto aquellos que elijan asistir de forma remota.
- Los estudiantes de los grados 6-12 tendrán una asistencia 100 percent remota, con la excepción de aquellos estudiantes identificados como elegibles para instrucción en persona en base a circunstancias especiales.
- El Superintendente refinará la matriz de muestra discutida en la reunión. Esta matriz definirá las fases de instrucción en cada rango de grados y los criterios métricos por los cuales un rango de grados dado se movería entre las fases, como entre 100 remoto y 2 días a la semana en persona. Las métricas se revisarán con SMC Public Health y la matriz se presentará a la BOE para su aprobación.
La BOE también discutió mover la fecha de inicio para los estudiantes del 19 de agosto al 24 de agosto para permitir que el personal realice las pruebas COVID, pero no se tomó una decisión en la reunión. Esto se considerará más adelante esta semana después de seguir el proceso estándar de discutir un cambio de calendario con el personal.
La participación en esta reunión demostró un nivel de compromiso que debería enorgullecer a la comunidad. Más de 170 participantes estaban en la reunión de Zoom y más de 40 se quedaron después de la medianoche.
Gracias a todos los que contribuyeron a esta discusión durante los últimos días. Tu voz importa.
John Pandolfo
Telluride School District Superintendent
