DEAR EDITOR:
It is obvious to note the poor condition of the barbwire fence in the “wild and free” Valley Floor near the bike lane and to realize that the local wildlife — elk and deer — have been tripping in the wire, especially near the west end of the property. It is common for these animals to get caught and get injured or die crossing tangled barbwire. The elk have become a big tourist and local attraction often seen grazing the Valley Floor. It would be a good idea to remove the wire fence if there will not be domesticated grazing animals in this location or erect an animal-friendly fence. Imagine drivers on the Spur seeing a cow elk with her leg caught and pointing to the sky dead with a broken neck or her fawn caught in the wire struggling to get out. Last week an elk was cut free from the wire near the roundabout. How many deer or elk limped off to become easy prey for predators or died a slow painful death from wire wounds?
Jim Kennett
Telluride
