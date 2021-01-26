Happy New Years! Meilleurs vœux. Is there a cutoff to when you’re supposed to stop wishing people Happy New Years?” Valentine’s Day maybe?
Since it is my first column of 2021, I would still like to wish you a très bonne année even if it is almost the end of January.
And, the new year didn't really start until Jan. 20, when we finally got a new president — and our first female vice president! So technically I’m only a week behind.
After five magical weeks in Colorado, I returned to Paris on Jan. 9. It was quite the journey: two PCR tests before the flight, several N95 masks, and a rather unfortunate incident in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport, where I somehow managed to miss the baggage claim and exit security without my luggage.
Because it was a Saturday morning in France, no one was working. It took me an hour to even find a phone number for someone who could let me back through security. Also because it is France, I was immediately told, “C’est pas possible” and that I would have to come back another day to pick up my bag. It would be registered as unclaimed luggage.
Mais non.
After living in France for two-and-a-half years, however, I also know that when someone in any sort of administrative or governmental role tells you “non,” it just really means they do not feel like returning from their café, clope break to help you. The first “non” never means “non;” it is more of an invitation to argue.
While I did negotiate my way into successfully re-entering security and recuperating my luggage, I would like to note that this “non” rule only applies when dealing with bureaucracy or phone companies or banks or other such enterprises.
When it comes to consent, no definitely means no.
But considering the most recent set of powerful French men who have been accused of sexual abuse, rape and/or violence, not everyone appearsto have learned this lesson, unfortunately.
At the start of 2021, Camille Kouchner published a book, “La Familia Grande,” in which she accuses her stepfather Olivier Duhamel — a prominent political scientist and former chair of the government board at Sciences Po university in Paris — of sexually abusing her twin brother for years. According to French law, such abuse would be classified as incest.
The revelations led to an outpouring of testimonials on social media under the hashtag #MeTooInceste. A November 2020 survey showed that one in 10 people in France say they have been the victim of incest.
Frédéric Mion, director of Sciences Po, appears to have been aware of the allegations against Duhamel since 2018, according to French media Le Monde.
On a personal note, Mion’s alleged knowledge came as a double blow. I had quite admired the director of my alma mater, and he has done so much to advance equality and LGBTQ+ rights at Sciences Po. But if Mion did know of any allegations of abuse against Duhamel, two years of inaction are completely unacceptable. With that, Mion becomes just another of the many powerful men who are aware of abuse or sexual violence and chose to do nothing.
Affaire Polanski, anyone?
Then, of course, there are the accusations against France’s Minister of the Interior. Gérald Darmanin is currently under investigation for rape. President Emmanuel Macron was well aware of the allegations when he hired Darmanin, and the idea that he could not find someone else as qualified (or better) than Darmanin is laughable.
Today, Mediapart, a French news organization, revealed that Darmanin changed certain aspects of his testimony, including misconstruing several text message exchanges he had with one of the women complainants in the case. Darmanin will now be treated in French courts as an “assisted witness,” meaning that a judge believes there is some evidence that indicates culpability, but insufficient to yet charge the accused.
At the same time that Macron appointed Darmanin, his appointment for France’s new justice minister also raised outcry. Eric Dupond-Moretti has previously dismissed the #MeToo movement, denounced France’s 2018 law that bans catcalling and dismissed other forms of sexual harassment.
Macron also promised early in his presidency that his next prime minister would be a woman. Instead we’re stuck with “Monsieur Deconfinement” Jean Castex.
Considering we are likely approaching confinement numéro trois very soon, I don’t think deconfinement is going well.
I guess this column’s content has offered a rather dark start to the year, but I will finish with some positive notes. We have a new U.S. president! Vaccines are being rolled out. The days are getting longer. I saw a beautiful sunrise this morning while running along the Seine. It snowed in Paris! It only lasted two hours, but it was absolutely magical. Two friends came over, and we had raclette while the flakes fell outside.
There’s not much that melted cheese can’t fix. Maybe that’s why I’ve had raclette three times in one week, which is a bit much. But we have to cope with windy, rainy evenings and 6 p.m. curfews somehow.
