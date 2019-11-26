DEAR EDITOR:
A big thanks and shout out to Dan Bergstromnoel at Telluride Intermediate School. Every Tuesday after early release, Dan hosts a free math tutoring class for any students interested at the Wilkinson Public Library. This is not apart of his teaching duties, nor is he compensated. Moreover, Dan refuses payments from parents and even gift certificates from the library. Math tutors run from $80 to $100 an hour per pupil. Dan's enthusiasm, dedication and compassion for the students is palpable. Thank you, Dan!
Sandra & Ansel Bartell, and all our lucky students
