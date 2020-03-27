Dear Editor:
During this unprecedented time, the Mountain Village Town Council and staff have been working together to understand and help alleviate the unanticipated financial impacts we are all facing. We especially appreciate the incredible amount of work the county has implemented and continue to commit to work closely with our county commissioners and county staff. As the Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation continues to evolve locally, we will continue monitoring how it affects our community and local economy and how we can assist both.
Due to the sudden financial stress that the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has presented to many families, the Town of Mountain Village has decided to waive the entire rent payment due for the month of April for all Village Court Apartments residents. We know that many of our residents are facing financial hardship and uncertainty, and we hope that this provides some relief for our VCA families.
Our broadband team has acted quickly to install free WIFI covering all of Village Court Apartments. Additionally, they installed internet modems for several families throughout Mountain Village to allow their children to keep up with their schoolwork.
I would like to thank Mountain Village council member Marti Prohaska for spearheading our community outreach efforts. She has been working with our transit team to deliver school lunches and food bank deliveries directly to Mountain Village families during this time.
Additionally, we have suspended late charges on utilities, Mountain Munchkins, and Village Court Apartment accounts, starting with the upcoming billing cycle. Late charges on sales tax owed for February for the upcoming billing cycle has also been suspended.
The next few weeks will be challenging so let us continue to support one another, reach out for help when we need it, and prepare for a bright and healthy future. I strongly encourage our residents and neighbors to reach out to me, Mountain Village Town Council members, and town staff with questions, concerns, or potential assistance you may need or can offer.
For more information on other ways Mountain Village is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to submit your questions or concerns, please visit townofmountainvillage.com/coronavirus.
Sincerely,
Laila Benitez
Mountain Village Mayor
