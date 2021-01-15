I grew up as the Jan Brady of my family. In the middle of the pack, a little awkward and unathletic, not really noticed or performing well in extra-curriculars or academics — I was present in the family, but to notice me, you really had to look around.
In the 8th grade my parents divorced. At that point, my mom’s drinking grew pretty heavy, and my dad’s focus became directed toward career advancement. My two older brothers were in college or headed that way, and each of them had their own exciting lives to live. Below me in the clan, I had two younger siblings that were just pulling out of elementary and middle school, and taking their first steps into that period of life in which I was drowning: adolescence.
So, with two parents not paying attention, and not much support in the house, I began my Boulder High experience wandering through those years pushed in whatever direction the winds took me. Swimming through a sea of thousands of students and no watchful eye, I began experimenting with alcohol, spent time with other lackluster friends and did not push myself to try activities or sports and test my limits. I had no one to guide me, or listen to my discussions of dreams and goals, or finding achievement. I was accepted to college by the skin of my teeth, on academic probation, a place most college students land after screwing up during freshman year. For me, it was an inauspicious start to changing my path.
Through college, I somehow gained the confidence to try different activities like rugby, challenged myself to take on leadership roles, and set achievable goals so that I finished college. I then went on to travel the world, live overseas in Japan, and teach high school. Eventually I became a lawyer. This Jan Brady eventually shed her awkward skin and grew up. I was your typical “late bloomer.” I don’t regret this period in my life, but do I wish I had someone to lean on during those formative years? Definitely. Did I become a teacher because these experiences shaped me? No question. Would I have benefitted from having an older person lend a hand to guide me through the navigation of social relationships and making good choices? Absolutely.
During January, One to One Mentoring wants to remind our community of the importance of mentoring. It’s a time to reach out and connect with people — to let them know that if your child reaches up, they will find a hand and a smile to help them. It’s a time to remind parents to stop and evaluate how things are going with your kids. Are they struggling with school? Are their social relationships strained, or non-existent? Does your child have someone they can talk to about the “stuff” they are dealing with on a daily basis, and get some worthwhile attention from someone other than you who are mired in the mud with them? Parents, I encourage you to take a look around at your family. How is it going? The stress of Covid-19 is wearing everyone down. It’s taking a toll on parents and young adults in equal measure. Don’t be afraid to “gut check” your family situation and seek helpful resources, like One to One Mentoring.
A widely held misconception is that kids who need mentors are troubled kids, or they are poor, or they don’t speak English. They are the “other” kids — not mine. Parents don’t often want to seek help for their kids because in their mind, it is admitting they are troubled. All kids can benefit from a mentor to talk to — a person to guide them through the chaos of home and school life.
Mentors naturally come into our lives in many forms, as teachers, coaches and friends. Organizations like One to One Mentoring provide mentors for kids at a time when they do not have a natural mentor in their life such as the teacher, coach or pastor. Having another person that wants to have a positive impact on your child’s life is a remarkable thing, not something to fear or be ashamed of. It’s a resource and opportunity to help guide our young community, especially during the stressful and uncertain times of this Covid-19 crisis.
One to One Mentoring is successful because of the hearts of our volunteer mentors. Funding helps to make it work, as well as dedicated leadership to help target kids that benefit from the program, but it’s our volunteers that act as the glue that keep this program working. Without them, the entire project falls apart.
Our volunteer mentors serve because they successfully navigated adolescence and want to give back to a kid who may benefit from some type of support. They want to be the person for someone else that they wish they had growing up. They tell us that all the time, and it makes me proud to serve on this team, because our mentors care about someone else. They want to affect big change on a personal level, which is inspirational in so many ways.
As the President of the Board of One to One Mentoring, I ask you to take a moment to really observe your children. Ask yourself how they are doing in school, or at home. Listen carefully and look deep into their world. Ask thoughtful questions. Engage.
I could have used a formal mentor, but I didn’t have access to a program such as this. My charge to you is simple. Parents: don’t be afraid to use the resources available to you. Community members: step up and become involved. Become a volunteer mentor yourself, or help by contributing funds to our programs. One to One Mentoring is a wonderful program that works with great families and kids and we want our community members to discover the path to involvement that helps make Telluride a wonderful place.
Finally, I must add a heart-felt thank you and offer a deep appreciation to the mentors of this program who make it all possible. Without you we couldn’t do what we do. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.