Perhaps signs should be put on Bear Creek and around town since there are so many dog poop bags lying around. On the trail we had to see seven. People are picking up after their dogs but leaving the plastic bags? Also each rental company should have to have their guests sign a form stating that they have been told and understand why the garbage cans need to be locked and garbage cannot be left outside. It’s not fair to the bears to be drawn into town because our visitors are either not knowledgeable about the bears or have not had the information given to them by their rental company.
Tricia Porter
Telluride
