DEAR EDITOR:
The Telluride Nordic Association (TNA) made a leap of faith this past year and purchased a new snowcat groomer for $243,800. Our “old” snowcat had some life left and is now stationed at the Trout Lake trailhead. With these two machines, TNA's groomers were able to keep all trails open and groomed following the storm cycle that dropped so much welcomed snow in the area. In previous years that would not have been possible; a big shout out to the grooming team!
TNA is grateful for all of the community support. We received generous unrestricted grants from San Miguel County ($12,000) and the Town of Mountain Village ($5,000). The Telluride Foundation provided capital funds ($26,000) to help pay for the snowcat, and San Miguel County provided additional funds ($10,000) for the snowcat. We were delighted to receive a heartfelt gift from the Placerville Fire Department ($10,000). We have had several local Nordic enthusiasts, including Hill and Bettie Hastings. and Erik and Josephine Fallenius, donate above their normal level of contributions to help pay for the snow cat. Thank you all!
Your donations and memberships are key to funding the staff and fleet of grooming equipment. We are so thankful for the support of the community and thrilled to have so many people out skiing.
If you have not yet become a member, it’s not too late! No donation is too small or too large! Donate through our website (telluridetrails.org) or drop a check to TNA, PO Box 1784, Telluride 81435.
The Telluride Nordic Association
Eric Trommer
Sarah Landeryou
Bill de Alva
Mark Campbell
Hill Hastings
Lois Major
