Springtime is messy. Everything’s waking and wriggling. It’s the time of year for a filthy, slightly unsanitary ditch swim — if you’re into such capers. Most folks wait till summer’s heat when you might, with the right permission, jump in a ditch. Cool, swift water and willows slapping you in the face can change your whole outlook. I get impatient, though. Sometimes I start early.
Let me borrow legal language here: Ditches and ditch banks are not safe for recreational purposes; no one should access any part of a ditch or the surrounding land without written permission from the ditch owner.
There you go.
Last year it was late April as runoff coughed up a winter’s worth of cow dung and mud. I was with my middle-schooler, and we brought life vests to keep us buoyed, planning to float from one rusty-edged culvert to the next. Neither of us faced danger from drowning or being swept away. In fact, my kid didn’t even get in, frowning at the dark, swift water, choosing instead to walk. Smart kid.
I won’t name the ditch. There are plenty. This was two counties over, out of our local jurisdiction, where I know some of the ditch-riders. County by county, these irrigation ditches are being replaced with pipes and culverts. The reasons have a lot to do with down-basin states like California and Arizona keeping upstream soil salinity out of their water shares, while also preventing local lower fields from salting up.
I can imagine a day when most big ditches will be enclosed, but not yet. We still have green veins of cottonwood trees and willow copses strung across the desert where in the spring, dry, dug beds begin to flow.
The water was ice cold, and I let out a gasp when I dropped in face-up, feet pointed downstream, butt bumping along the bottom. Sediment swirled around me. This is not a cautionary tale. I didn’t get sick or anything, though it’s not out of the question to take in a mouthful of giardia. A tenet I like to live by is “wherever you are, drink the water.” If it’s foul, at least touch it to your lips, not enough to transfer large numbers of bacteria, but enough to make contact. If you’re not going to drink it or moisten your lips, get in it, take a swim, or dip a toe. It’s a good way of making contact with the local watershed in all its forms.
Drenched in April grime, I stood halfway through my swim. The back of my legs and the rear of my shorts were dressed in a hundred twitching midge grubs the size of rice grains, glistening black larvae easy to wash off, but, ew. My kid said they looked like tiny leeches. They weren’t. We don’t tend to have leeches. I splashed them off and decided to climb out. That was enough late April ritual.
This year, I think I feel awake enough. Springtime is about coming out of winter’s shell, sun high enough you have to tip up your face. We have all kinds of rites and celebrations, flowery church services and candies hidden in the grass.
I like the shock of cold water, slapping myself to attention. As the ditches come up this April, I may hold off a little longer. Summer’s worth waiting for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.