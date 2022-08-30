DEAR EDITOR:
We are so grateful to EcoAction Partners and the Town of Telluride for the generous grant towards our window replacement. Fifty-year-old windows are drafty and hard to open and close (or they close when you want them open). Our new windows are much more efficient and have reduced our energy use and carbon footprint. We feel so fortunate to live in a town that prioritizes the environment and helps its citizens get greener!
While we’re at it, we’d also like to thank Finbro for taking on and completing the West Willow condos window and siding project. It truly takes a village, and we’re so glad you’re part of ours!
Doug Jones and Stacy Ticsay
Telluride
