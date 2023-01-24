My eleven-year-old and her friends are experimenting with social behaviors on the bus ride home from school. Out from under the watchful eyes of their teachers who are working hard to guide and support this challenging time of development, they are testing the waters. Sometimes tears are shed. I support the bus riding. I support the kids working it out and learning from their interactions. They are all good kids and don’t intend to be mean, but it happens. They are building relationships and building community, critical skills to learn. I remind her that mean behavior is usually about the perpetrator not the victim. Often times mean behavior is an unconscious attempt to hide an insecurity or fear, rampant in kids as they seek to understand their place. We talk about making choices, standing up for friends, even when it might be awkward or feel vulnerable. A popular anti-bulling message is “Don’t be a zero, be a hero and refrain from being mean.” I want her to learn that being herself and supporting her friends will naturally attract fun, kind and loyal friends and help her build a supportive community.
Building community is hard. That child, anxious with fear and insecurity is still a part of us. It is easier to tear things down than to build lasting change. As Obama said, “Communities have to be created, fought for, tended like gardens. They expand and contract with the dreams of men (and women).” Like many, I came to ski and stayed because I fell in love with this place and wanted to be a part of the community. Slowly, after growing my roots and building my confidence, I wanted to be a part of building community. It was much easier back then — abundant adventures in the mountains, potlucks, road trips with like-minded friends gave us ample time to share ideas and dreams. It was a blast, but we also faced challenges and most of them united us. Then came the fight to save the Valley Floor. It was divisive. It got ugly. There were bullies. But we did the work to build community and stood strong, together. Ultimately, we won even when it seemed impossible.
Our community has changed. Everyone is much busier. The global and local challenges seem so much bigger. Building and maintaining community is a choice — usually not the easy choice. It takes work and commitment. And it takes kindness. As Tom Peters, another one of my heroes, said, “Three things in human life are important. The first is kindness. The second is kindness and the third is kindness.” That is what I want my kids to take with them into adulthood — work hard and play hard. Build community. Make good choices and above all always choose kindness even when it might not feel cool or impress your friends. Even when you are afraid that others will do their best to tear you down.
My older daughter faced the same challenges. She suffered at the hands of mean kids and was mean herself as she navigated the challenges of growing up in Telluride. There were moments so dark that I actually questioned if we were going to make it, but we never gave up. We tried different things, and we kept working on it. It was the hardest work I have ever done. She now has an amazing community of supportive, loyal and adventurous friends. She did the work, and she is enjoying the reward.
We have leadership in place across this county working hard to serve and support our communities. We have community organizations working hard to build community. We have hard choices to make. It feels to many that we have sacrificed community in our race to be a successful tourism economy. Many of us have to work multiple jobs to be here. Stories are rampant about housing shortage and uncertainty. We are facing unprecedented levels of mental illness. COVID was a collective stressor that impacted us all in different ways. Hopelessness and fear are powerful negative forces. We are a country and a community of rugged individuals who could easily default to stepping over each other to get to the top. Or we could find the strength, compassion and patience to do the work it takes to find solutions to make our community stronger. It really does take a village. Do we want to be a community based on fear of change or do we want to do the work to build a resilient and hopeful community ready to adapt to the change that is here and will continue to come? We are hearing loudly from those who fear change, feel free to use my new email hatersgonnahate@wegohigher.gov (Thanks Greta & Michelle). For those who want to build community, I continue to be open to your ideas and dreams.
