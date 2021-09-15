He called me Angel.

Timmy slipped away Sept. 3. He was beyond a doctor’s skills, and a miracle was nowhere in sight. The day before, his wife, Julie, called to say it was time to say goodbye. She held the phone to his ear and I reminded him just how very right he was about The Black Crowes. I let him know I loved him. Julie said his hand moved a little when he heard my voice. Maybe he was going to give me one last, “I told you so.”
I bought tickets to see the Crowes at Red Rocks early in 2020. We all know what happened to life in that annus horribilus. Here’s the thing. I wasn’t going to go to the rescheduled show Aug. 29. The thought of driving across the state solo (no one wanted to go with me), rather than making me long for a road trip, instead ramped up my scratchy feelings of out-of-sort-ness. I offered the tickets for sale, intending to donate the money to KOTO, but got nary a nibble. But when Julie sent me a couple of photos of her ailing beloved the week of the show, I beheld my dear amigo, once plump — never trust a thin chef, it is said — now gaunt and sallow. He gazed at the camera with the eyes of one who knows his exit is swiftly approaching. The sudden clarity of knowing I must make the journey to Red Rocks swept over me like a mountain zephyr. With Timmy on my shoulder, I rocked my face off. It was the best Crowes show I’d ever seen.
I’m not sure when Timmy and I became nearly inseparable, but we first bonded on Monday nights at midnight when he took over the KOTO airwaves following my air shift. Electric Angel handing off to Decline and Fall. He often walked in on one of my notorious in-studio parties, replete with booze, laughter, ganja and ear-splitting rock and roll. “It’s hotter than a horse’s crotch in here,” he’d exclaim while chatting up my friends. It was at the handoff that his campaign to make me a Crowes fan was mounted.
He cooked at nearly every kitchen in this town. He was highly skilled in everything from short order to five-star. But where he really shone was in my kitchen where I became a willing student. When Timmy lived with us, he’d helped me plan and manage the Thanksgiving feast. His sausage stuffing was outrageous and the braised leeks he created became the stuff of legend. A Blues & Brews taster glass was always close by, filled with the amber elixir that eventually did his liver in, as he tended the roasting bird while I saw to my houseful of holiday strays, loves and Telluride newbs. Chief among all I learned from him, was that the most important ingredient of any dish is love, and that food is meant to be shared. I’d often come home from work to find him busy in the kitchen, perfecting a batch of soup, Dio or Lemmy blasting, plastic storage bags lined up to be filled and shared with Moussa and Bärbel and us, his lucky housemates.
Timmy, the self-described “cunning linguist,” had a way with words. It’s funny, that since he went to glory, I’ve struggled with mine. I was in the middle of churning out another story on housing when I got word from Julie it was time to say goodbye. After hanging up, I sobbed over my waiting keyboard. A deadline is a merciless bitch. I finished that story and have churned out thousands and thousands of words since, but none of them mean a damned thing to me. The quick-witted, punny and clever soul whose verbal antics could have me doubled over trying not to wet myself, is silenced, and with his departure, my ability to care about much has seriously ebbed.
The various chapters from the Book of Timmy have been falling open, beckoning me to reread them. A favorite is remembering that Timmy was a witness to many of the songs I wrote for my band The 525s. He believed in me, and watched, delighted and proud, as I giddily realized one of the greatest dreams in my life, that of being in a band. If, while coming up with a riff or a lyric he said, “I like it, Angel. Good shit,” it really was. He never called me Suzanne. It was always Angel.
This winter, I stood on the welcome mat, pausing on my mission to fetch cocktail ice from the bag we keep outside once it gets cold, to watch a soft snow sifting from the night sky. My feet clad only in house slippers, I stood for a moment watching the world become crystal-cloaked. Mission accomplished, Zen state glimpsed, I stepped back into the mudroom. I smiled as I regarded the two footprints I left on the mat. When he lived with us, Timmy would step outside for a smoke, leaving his own slipper prints on the mat and a spent butt in the can of dirt I provide for him.
We four — Timmy and Julie in Missouri, the Dearly Beloved and I in Telluride — video chatted at Christmastime. It was a lovely last look at him before he began his ultimate Decline and Fall. “Merry Christmas, Angel.”
He called me Angel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.