This year is so easy to sum up. I could do it in just one word. Unfortunately, that word is unprintable.
A column made up of just one word is tempting. I could spell it with a mixture of Cyrillic, Hebrew and Arabic letters, make it all caps, and include an exclamation point. Or, I could try something else. There may be another way to sum up 2020 that tells you what I think, and what most disturbs me. There's a lot that disturbs me. For some, this was the year when the masks went on. For me, this was the year the masks came off.
This was the year someone anonymously uploaded satellite images of Uyghur prisoners being transferred from one sprawling prison camp to another. Their heads are newly shaven, they're kneeling in rows and wearing color coded vests, their arms are bound behind their backs, and they're blindfolded. In the video we see their prison guards marching or carrying them to waiting train cars.
Who are these Uyghurs, and why is this video important? First of all, let's pronounce the word. It's pronounced “Wee-gur.” It's tough reading about people when you can't figure out how to say their name. Uyghurs are a Turkic speaking minority ethnic group whose homeland is in Xinjang, China's western province. Like Tibetans, they are a group with a distinct culture and an identity tightly bound to their religion. In the case of Uyghurs, that religion is mainstream Sunni Islam. As with Tibetans, the distinctness of their culture is the issue here. The Chinese Communist party has long sought to eradicate ethnic, religious or political identities that fit outside those that are strictly Chinese or Communist within their expanding territory. That effort has hit its stride in the 21st century leading to the construction of over 20 re-education camps to detain and reshape millions of people, principally Uyghurs. The satellite footage reveals the transfer of over 100 Uyghur prisoners from a camp near Kashgar to a distant, presumably, newer camp.
The camps are estimated to contain over a million Uyghurs, possibly 3 million. Those left at home face the possibility of being dragged away at anytime and imprisoned on any trumped up charge, or no charge at all. There are no courts, no trials, no defense. There's little freedom outside the prisons for Uyghurs. All your movements are tracked. Surveillance cameras are everywhere. I'll spare you a description of what re-education in these camps looks like. Released prisoners often die soon after from the torture they received there. Those that live longer are forever broken and hollow.
So there's a nice image to capture some of what's going on in this wonderful year of 2020. It's an image of the hard edge of totalitarianism. For the softer edge I can look at my own country, where a free press is becoming a memory. What Americans see, and what we think and feel is increasingly controlled by monopolistic tech platforms, and major news services whose allegiance is no longer to inform, but to guide and groom. Their handling of the biggest story of the year is emblematic. That's the Wuhan virus, in case you missed it. The news is shaped and contained to present an acceptable picture. Play along or be canceled.
I've always thought that as long as there is an America there would always be a free press. How could that be lost? Turns out it's all in how you boil the frog. There's no need for government takeover of the press. Soft totalitarianism takes another path. All it takes is a few key national newsrooms, newspapers and tech gatekeepers all agreeing with each other, and shutting out dissidents. After all, independent voices make the workplace feel unsafe, don't they? In the name of greater diversity and inclusion they cheerfully eliminate diverse opinions. How Orwellian! Yes, the first to go are conservatives, but it never ends there. The war they wage is against any threat to the prevailing groupthink. All heterodox and independent voices must be excluded whatever their leaning, and thinking for yourself is the ultimate thought crime. Goodbye, Glen Greenwald, James Bennett, Bari Weiss. Bennett's only crime was allowing others to think freely, and express their opinions on the New York Times opinion pages.
Those slick, carefully constructed pharmaceutical ads that bracket our nightly newscasts are eerily similar to the newscasts themselves; short on actual content, loaded with subliminal content. The appeal goes straight past the conscious mind and lands in the emotions. "Oh, oh, oh Ozempic!” You've got to hand it to them. The transition from news to manipulation is so seamless it goes unnoticed. Our free press died and there was noone left to print the obituary. Long live the revolution! That was the year that was. Happy New Year, and Merry Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.