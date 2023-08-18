Drought rules in San Miguel County, especially on the West End. Here in Norwood five years ago, our lawn was parched clay embedded with strands of dead, brown grass. The next spring brought epic snowpack and green lushness. But since then, summers have been back to the usual – dry, hot and windy with a sprinkle of grasshoppers.
Then came the double-X winter of ’23, leaving the canyons and mesas still verdant well into late summer. There’s plenty of water for the grass and garden, and if there happened to be a big solar farm in the neighborhood (like the sprawling photovoltaic plantation proposed by OneEnergy Renewables), there would probably be enough of the wet stuff around to keep thousands of panels reflective and clean. From relentless sun, pollen, poop, smoke, ag ops and dust storms from China to Utah, they tend to get a bit dirty and bleached. Unless panels get shined up on the regular, solar power’s ability to produce electricity fades fast.
If we could just live in the now of this no-drought moment, the solar/water scarcity problem would probably just go away (except for the part where the cleaning contaminants seep into the soil and water table).
Might the drought be over? I’m going to go with “no” on that. Nevertheless, what if our county commissioners allow the Seattle corporation’s project to move forward? What water resources might OneEnergy employ to keep its panels humming?
Water is sometimes trucked in to clean solar plants in arid, low-vegetation terrain – which is where such enormities belong in the first place. There is little wildland fire danger in the San Miguel deserts to the west compared to Wright’s Mesa, upon which Norwood is perched, where the red-flag conditions are extreme, and where the water resources are slim to none.
Might we move this hyperscale solar project somewhere else? Maybe, but the power plays and land deals have already been arranged behind the scenes to assure that the original investors are in position to make money. When OneEnergy made its plans public, they weren’t expecting much resistance at the first-and-only Norwood community meeting last May. When asked what panel maintenance methods would be used, the presenter brushed the question aside, implying that it's so clean in these parts, the panels really won’t get that dirty. Tell that to my truck’s windshield.
Maybe we should just roll over and let it happen. After all, creative energy strategies and not-in-my-backyard arguments fade fast against higher passions demanding the global shift to clean energy immediately and at any cost. The idea is to ban the dirty fuels now, subsidize solar and wind, then deal with the unintended consequences later.
But how clean is clean energy? Can we look forward to water trucks belching smoke and lumbering around Norwood forever? Or perhaps OneEnergy plans to keep those panels clean using precious Gurley Ditch water. Conveniently located within the proposed site, Norwood’s high-mesa aqua lifeline is bone dry most of the time. Whether the water arrives by truck or is drawn from a ditch, the residue and cleaning agents coming off those panels will drain straight into public and agricultural water supplies.
Solar panels need cleaning, yet the fire danger remains extreme and any stress on water resources has a direct impact on the Norwood Fire Protection District’s ability to protect life and property. The NFPD’s fire/EMS response times, and the emergency responders themselves, are already stretched thin across 900+ square miles. As a growing bedroom community for Telluride, there are many new residents, and more contractors and tourists are passing through the West End than ever before.
More houses are being built in the rural/wildland interface, which means limited crews must fight fires using more water defensively around homes instead of attacking the source and route of the wildfire by clearing fuels and setting backfires. Two of Colorado’s biggest forest fires came close to Norwood – and the hydrants in town barely work. Mutual aid agreements are in place, but help is far away.
Every fire incident requires people – mostly volunteers – to manage makeshift water operations. Every medical incident requires the department’s most-qualified firefighters and medical specialists to respond, treat and transport, often having to leave the district on long ambulance rides to distant hospitals.
The recent Thunder Fire in late July was upwind and barely three miles from the proposed solar site. It could have easily gotten out of control, which would have put utility-grade batteries and argon-filled panels in its path, burning into the air and melting into the ground.
Thanks to an impressive display of multi-agency cooperation and full-strength air support, a small and effective army held the fire to 10 acres. But for Norwood, what about next time, when the outside help is somewhere else or the weather prevents aerial tankers from flying?
Somehow, massive arrays of reflective panels don’t seem to fit in this picture. Big Solar can work, but what are the tradeoffs? In Norwood, the fire and water resource vulnerabilities alone are deal breakers.
John Metzger writes about smart growth, public safety and the American Rural Renaissance from Norwood, Colorado.
