DEAR EDITOR:
I wanted to send some thoughts concerning Town Council’s talks of exorbitantly raising water rates, as well as fiscal attitudes in general.
First of all, I would like to say thank you to Jesse Rae Arguilles for being the only Town Council member to seem to have any concern for the wage earning class of citizens of this town and their ability to shape the future of Telluride by not being priced out of town.
We need to consider the proposition of what we want for Telluride’s future. Do we want a town of only the uber wealthy or a town that has been shaped by those of us who have made it the jewel that it has been. It teeters on the line of falling to the onslaught of those who profit monetarily from its rapid change and are concerned with solely propagating their agenda at the expense of others.
Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against the wealthy as long as their wealth has been gained honestly and with respect for those who have made it possible. In some ways, wealth is a blessing; in some ways, it is a curse.
But do we want a town of only the wealthy? Our town government can be a significant contributor in tipping this balance, and our voters determine the composition of the council.
To be sure, there is nothing more addictive than power. That is why so few can maintain an untarnished perspective once they experience it. And with that newfound power, it is so easy to fall into the trap of thinking more about a self-serving agenda than the interests of those one serves.
It seems to me that this does often happen in Telluride politics. Having been a 48-year resident of Telluride, I am afraid that this is a rather persistent tenant of politics on all levels, and it only corrupts.
I urge all of you voters to look closely at the perspective of candidates in regards to fiscal responsibility. A government is just like a person, we cannot spend more than we make and remain sustainable. This is the only way that this town that I love will remain as we know it, and have fought hard to make it.
John Roth
Telluride
