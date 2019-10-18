DEAR EDITOR:
If you care about our community and if you want to effectively address the lack of affordable housing in our community, please vote no on Ballot Issue 300.
If voters approve this incremental tax, this measure will place another 2.5 percent tax on short-term rentals in the Town of Telluride. As a Telluride business owner, an area resident and community member, I am supportive of a tax to fund affordable housing; just not this tax.
While my fellow members of the lodging community and I could be forgiven for finding this tax unfair, for me the larger problem with Ballot Issue 300 is not one of fairness, but of economics and effectiveness. I believe that Ballot Issue 300 misses a larger opportunity. Taxing only short-term rentals in the Town of Telluride fails to establish a revenue stream that doesn’t only rely on one segment (short-term rentals) of one sector (lodging) in just one jurisdiction (the Town of Telluride). Why not hotels? Why not all sectors? Why just Telluride?
The responsibility for funding affordable housing should be shared by the wider community, including San Miguel County and the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, and across all sectors of the local economy. Yes, short-term rentals should play a part, but so should hotels, food and beverage, retail, marijuana, and others.
For instance, the .05 percent sales tax that was defeated last year by a very close margin would be a much fairer tax that would have the benefit of asking all sectors of the local economy to share the burden. It would have generated a more stable, more recession-proof stream of income. It would also have asked visitors to bear most but not the entire burden since visitors account for about 80 percent of the existing sales tax revenues compared to just 20 percent for locals.
Ballot Issue 300 also fails to address the thorniest problem with building more affordable housing: the problem of the lack of suitable development land within the Town of Telluride. For this reason, a truly effective and sustainable housing program needs to not only look at revenue streams, but also at Telluride working in partnership with the Town of Mountain Village and San Miguel County to identify land for affordable housing projects and then bring those projects to fruition.
I will add that I have been a professional property manager in this town for many years. If the proponents of Ballot Issue 300 think that a lodging tax will also motivate short-term rental owners to move to the long-term rental market, they are mistaken. Owners of short-term rental properties in Telluride use their properties when they are not renting them. They won’t switch over to renting long term to locals because of this tax.
The issue of affordable housing is affecting the wider community and there should be a solution where the wider community shares responsibility. Vote no on 300.
Kevin Jones
Latitude 38 Vacation Rentals owner
