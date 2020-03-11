DEAR EDITOR:
My name Claire Shaver, and I’m a senior at Telluride High School. I would like to tell you about the mentorship I am doing with Telluride Adaptive Sports Program (TASP).
TASP is a local nonprofit with a mission to provide outdoor recreation to those with disabilities. I chose to mentor at TASP because I have been volunteering there since my freshman year and am interested in a career with a nonprofit.
For my mentorship project, I am focusing on outreach to youth volunteers. I selected to focus on youth volunteers because, as one myself, I have personally experienced the positive impact TASP can have and want to share that opportunity with others. More specifically, I plan to send out a survey to learn about the experiences youth volunteers have at TASP. Additionally, each week I help around the office and teach participants to ski on Saturdays. So far, the highlight of my mentorship has been going to the state’s competition for the Special Olympics. I spent a weekend at Copper Mountain skiing with Team San Juan and coaching several athletes to gold medals!
I recommend completing a mentorship because it provides you with an out-of-the-classroom experience that can positively shape your outlook on a future career. For me, mentoring with TASP has provided me with additional information about why I want to pursue a career at a nonprofit and, more importantly, that I want a career that includes working with those with disabilities.
Claire Shaver
Telluride High School
