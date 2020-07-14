DEAR EDITOR:
Thank you for halting the increase of lodging capacities recently in the light of our international pandemic. As a full-time resident who works with the public in town, as a privileged individual who is able to take advantage of many precautionary measures and as a historian who studies the past to guide and educate our present, I urge you to do the following:
1. Please do not increase lodging capacities for the foreseeable future. We must think in terms longer than two weeks or longer than a month. In fact, in light of our nation's appalling increase in COVID-19 cases, and our county's rising cases, I would implore you to reconsider the true safety of a 50 percent capacity rate if cases continue to rise.
2. Please consider our local marginalized community members whose voices are often ignored or silenced. Please hear this.
I realize you have some constituents who are concerned about and rely on the rental market, however, to use the threat of laying off employees to push for increased lodging capacities is short sighted and dangerous.
I realize you have some constituents that are very vocal and who have the opportunity to use social media, the English language and their social connections to make their voices heard. Please hear this: There are many in this community who are not so lucky. These are often the individuals who are working in the most risky situations. Our frontline, essential workers need to be prioritized even if they are unable to use Zoom or to call you themselves. They are scared, and they feel unheard. Please realize that as elected officials, the squeaky wheel should not get the grease.
3. Finally, I urge you to continue your much appreciated, hard work by doing what is right and not what is easy. This is not easy, and it is not convenient. As a community we must realize that to adapt our collective behaviors is difficult and scary, but it is necessary, and we can do this together. Let us learn from the past, to avoid those deadly mistakes we made in 1918. Let us learn from today's countries and regions that are prioritizing public health first and thinking long term economically.
Theresa Koenigsknecht
Telluride
