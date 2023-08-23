Mountain Village enlisted a developer, Triumph West, to build a deed-restricted housing project in the Meadows, called Meadowlark. As a longtime resident of the Meadows and someone who cares deeply about the future of our community, I believe that million-dollar townhomes should not be the priority for government-sponsored workforce housing.
The Meadowlark development, with 29 for-sale condos and townhomes, was supposed to address the dire need for housing essential workers — such as medical, school, emergency responder and government personnel. The homes, now under construction, are expected to cost quite a bit more than essential workers can afford solely with salaries earned in this region.
The public now, finally, knows that the units will range in price from $395,287 for a one-bedroom/one bath home, or, if one takes advantage of MV’s newly devised equity subsidy, $483,490. The 3-bedroom/3 bath with garage units will sell for $1,025,763 or shockingly, $1,250,698, with the extra subsidy. (There will be two-bedroom units, too). According to HUD, the current Area Median Income for a one-person home in our region is $69,800. For a three-person household, the AMI is about $89,800 a year, not $150,000 to $300,000, a year range needed to purchase these with local incomes.
We now know, too, that the public cost for this project has increased from about $3 million dollars — including the cost of land, and “developer fee”— to about $8 million dollars, adding an unanticipated $5 million dollar taxpayer cash subsidy.
So, even with Mountain Village’s ever-increasing subsidy, what will happen is either employers will buy units and fill them with renters or the units will go to workers who have outside means of wealth. Either of these scenarios contributes quite a bit less to strengthening the fabric of our community, then greatly needed essential-worker, owner-occupied housing or government-owned rental housing, would.
There’s no denying that there is a market for million-dollar-plus deed-restricted homes — Telluride Ski and Golf has bought roughly half the recently sold deed-restricted units in the Meadows at that price, and other businesses with sufficient assets have been able to purchase deed-restricted units across the Telluride region. This inflates the market for the individual employee-owner seeking to purchase a deed-restricted unit. It worries me that the inability of governments to impose appreciation caps in the early days of our deed-restriction programs, and missteps in defining who is eligible to own these units, is now setting the benchmark for what should constitute the right price for housing.
During the public council meeting in April 2022, when Triumph West presented their plans, concerns were raised about the potential costs and prices, the developer's profit, and the impact on the neighborhood and on the beloved Jurassic connector trail.
After all, two previous Mountain Village councils opted not to develop this property because it was determined to be too steep to build at an affordable price. Even a park was deemed too expensive for taxpayers to carry that cost burden. Instead of heeding these concerns and providing transparent answers, town council and staff enthusiastically embraced an agreement, seemingly blinded by the idea that it would be a good deal for the Town. Unfortunately, this good deal backfired.
The lack of communication and updates over the past year is also concerning. It was only through cryptic agenda items that didn’t mention the project by name (such as an item on this May’s Council agenda, "An Ordinance of the Town Council Appropriating Additional Sums of Money to Defray Expenses in Excess of Amounts Budgeted,”) and vague meetings minutes, that the public pieced together these changes.
Council signed a developer agreement on June 15, 2023, without any unit pricing included, which should have been a critical component of the budget. (The public didn’t see the budget showing the increased subsidy and Triumph’s profit until the Aug. 7special meeting.)
On June 16, bulldozers started knocking down trees, the day after the agreement was signed and three days after a special meeting to discuss pricing, where no pricing decision was made. In three subsequent special meetings in July, Mountain Village discussed negotiations concerning sale of the Meadowlark units. One could glean from these meetings that the project was facing a budget shortfall and Mountain Village taxpayers would be on the hook to bail it out. Why wasn’t the project halted before groundbreaking, while this problem was figured out?
It wasn’t until yet another special meeting on July 20, just a few weeks ago, long after ground was broken, that the topic of increased subsidies was discussed in public.
I question the sudden realization by the council in June and July of this year that Meadowlark is unaffordable to essential workers. Or the discovery, only revealed at the Aug. 7 town council meeting, of the actual cost per unit, or of AMI targets. It is baffling that council proceeded with the project without addressing these issues first. Without transparency, it is difficult for residents to have confidence in our government.
Mountain Village now has a new town council and a new mayor. I hope they will learn from the mistakes highlighted in the Meadowlark project, and work hard to rebuild trust with constituents through open deliberation that carefully takes into account impacts on the neighborhood, and includes a thorough examination of financial implications early in the planning process.
