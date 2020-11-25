Thanksgiving 2020 is requiring that holiday traditions be eliminated, altered or transformed, while new ones are carved out (pun intended) that may not involve traveling and gathering but still allow people to feel connected. These changes, though not ideal, allow people to expand, redefine and remember what they are grateful for. Through gratitude we recognize what is most important.
I for one certainly didn’t plan on being homeless in a shelter for Thanksgiving, but here I am. Yet, I can’t help but be filled with gratitude. For instance, I am very thankful for being homeless in a community that is so supportive of pets in my situation. What do I mean by that?
I’ll start with the volunteers that come in to comfort and play with me and my shelter pals, and those that open up their homes to foster pets with special needs. I won’t forget those volunteers that work hard at the Second Chance thrift shops, community events and mobile adoptions. And, of course, the dedicated and hardworking board members and advisers who guide the organization forward and make sure pets like me will have a safe haven for years to come.
I know that those that donate to my care, and to the Second Chance programs that keep pets as healthy members of their families are also very deserving of my thanks. As are the countless businesses and service providers that contribute to my care through donations and auction items. And without the many individuals and families who shop and donate at the Second Chance thrift shops I don’t know where I’d be right now.
And last, but far from least, I feel deeply fortunate for the incredible shelter, thrift shop and support staff whose selfless work provides such compassionate care for all of us here at the shelter. As many of you know our Second Chance home is more than a shelter. We find comfort, love, medical and behavioral care, enrichment, and overwhelming kindness from our staff here, and I am not just saying this to garner an extra pinch of catnip!
I am thankful to all Pet Column readers and news publications that support this Pet Column. As a side note, this column marks the 750th weekly Pet Column, which started back in 2006! So I’d like to remind you to be grateful for your animal friends, too. Remember all we give you all year round and how we transform your lives.
ABOUT ME
My name is Boo, and I am a two-year-young feline looking for a forever home for my huge and sassy (in a fun way) personality. I really have an adventurous soul and am quite the door dasher, but I know there are plenty of adventurers out there who would love my companionship.
In the meantime, I wish you all a safe, healthy and happy day of thanks!
The highest appreciation is not to utter the words but to live by them—JFK
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for over 26 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our Emergency Response, Community Medical, Spay/Neuter, Volunteer, or other services. View our shelter pets and services online at adoptmountainpets.org.
