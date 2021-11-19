DEAR EDITOR:
It’s with much appreciation and gratitude that I share my experience with the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR). For those going through the exciting and also nerve-racking experience of buying their first home, I have some good news for you! The Telluride Association of Realtors is there to help!
Telluride and Ophir have been my home away from home ever since my sister moved here almost 20 years ago. I fell in love with everything that living in a mountain town offers and finally decided that visiting on holidays wasn’t enough, I really wanted to live here and be a part of the community.
When I mentioned my possible purchase to a colleague, they told me about TAR and how they provide assistance to first-time homebuyers. I honestly couldn’t believe something like that exists and contacted them to find out if it was true. I emailed TAR, and with a prompt reply, Mier answered my questions and provided the application to submit for their review. Instead of feeling like applying for aid was “one more thing to do” on the seemingly never-ending, first-time house buying to-do list, TAR helped to make the process less nerve-racking and more exciting. In this incredible town and surrounding area that so many wonderful people call home, it’s great to know that TAR is willing and able to help make your future dream home a reality!
Elias Bahou
Telluride
