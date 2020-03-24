DEAR EDITOR:
With a great 2019-20 ski and work season in the home stretch up on the Telluride ski mountain, the pandemic fell on us like a guillotine. Spring break bookings were solid, the snow quite good and everyone was excited to finish strong. Then the old saying fell into place, “Life looks like easy street, when there is danger at your door.” With virtually no warning, overnight if you will, the world tipped upside down, and everything we thought we knew became even more questionable.
Well, in the sudden uncertainty of it all, the Telski management team of Bill Jensen, Noah Sheedy, Jeff Proteau and other department heads swiftly developed a compensation plan for resort employees. The company basically paid all their staff for the first week of their scheduled days of the new pay period following the closure of the mountain.
With sudden loss of work for the mountain crew, it is a comfort to know that my employer has what is takes to step up in times of challenge, when many others are uncertain as what to do and are looking for leaders to set the example as Telski has done.
Because of this kind of action, it is but one of many excellent examples of why Telluride is a great place to work and live.
Be safe, stay healthy, wash your hands, and wave hello from across the street or from your windows at home.
Bill Glasscock
Montrose
