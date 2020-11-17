DEAR EDITOR:
I wanted to share a couple of thoughts concerning the marketing of the Town of Telluride, expressly in regards to the Telluride Tourism Board.
I was surprised to learn that we are spending almost half a million dollars to market our town each year. Although I am aware of the necessity to sustain a healthy economy for the benefit of all, it would appear from many factors, that there is urgency to readdress this matter at this time.
We are in a unique destination, and our geographical surroundings and beauty are a huge draw for tourists. In the 49 years that I have lived here, I have seen tourism steadily increase at a sustainable rate, or perhaps too fast to really be sustainable. However, as with all things exponential, this summer has brought to light serious questions as to the direction that we want to be going, and for the need to re-examine our relationship between the economic health of our community, and equally, our quality of life. It would appear to myself, and many that I talk to, that we are about to befoul our nest.
There are many places in the world that have already done so. This is especially exacerbated by our skyrocketing global population, which is nearing 8 billion, and in case you haven’t noticed, the planet is not expanding to accommodate these masses. When this happens it not only destroys the quality of life for the residents, but destroys the soul of these special locations. Has anyone visited Moab lately? I read an article recently of places in Europe where the locals no longer wish to live there for this same reason.
Telluride this summer was a circus. No parking places, the sidewalks packed, and people parking and speeding in alleys were only part of the mayhem. I realize that this was a boon to business owners, and we want them to be successful. I have two friends that are business owners here in town who had record sales this summer. The Realtors were also raking it in. But at what point does sustainability become greed, and in turn, destroy the general well being in our lives? Now is the time that this question begs examination for this community that we built with a lot of work and planning, with good intentions, not only for ourselves but for Mother Nature. When does it start to get out of control, and at that point who can rein it back in? Greed is never good, or appropriate, and can distort our vision because it diverts our attention from the long term, and then it is too late. The horse is already out of the barn.
I suggest that we divert the majority, if not all, of this taxpayer money to the sewer plant upgrades. This action would make living here more affordable for local property owners, many of whom are struggling. We need to act now to prevent the destruction of our special town, which many of us would like to nurture, and not exploit for profit. Speak up for what is just and right.
John Roth
Telluride
