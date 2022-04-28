DEAR EDITOR:
Did you know that you have until May 31 to update your political party affiliation? I suggest changing your affiliation to Independent. You will then receive both Republican and Democratic state primary ballots. You may only submit one ballot on June 28.
Lauren Boebert has only one Republican opponent for the Western Slope's CD3 seat. His name is Don Coram. He is a State Senator, Montrose native and has a track record of working together across political party lines.
Lauren Boebert is an embarrassment to both the State of Colorado and the United States of America. If Western Slope residents vote Republican on June 28, we can stop Lauren Boebert from obtaining the Republican nomination. During the mid-term election in November, you will still have the option to vote for a Democratic candidate if you choose. Sticking with a Democratic ballot on the June 28 primary will surely result in another treasonous term with Boebert. Visit the Colorado Secretary of State website to easily change your party affiliation to Independent.
Leah Morris
Norwood
