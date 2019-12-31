DEAR EDITOR:
I am writing to express my deepest gratitude to the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) for their financial assistance to help me purchase my first home. As a single mother, becoming a first time homebuyer was both exciting and intimidating. TAR’s grant allowed me to meet my down payment goals to help make my monthly payments manageable.
Having been born and raised here in Telluride, I know what an amazing community we have. I am genuinely touched to see how many ways we can help each other and I feel truly fortunate to be the recipient of TAR’s generosity.
I both appreciate and will always remember TAR.
Sincerely,
Lindsey MacIntire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.