Faint early light, purple shapes, smoky cold. Get coffee going. Smells incredible. Girls still asleep.
Special day: a ski day. Prep breakfast: scrambled eggs, maple sausage, cheese grits and toast. A little lighter outside, the palest of green in the eastern sky, the tips of spruce trees spearing up from the deep shadows on the north-facing hillsides, stands of asparagus. Everything’s ready to go: eggs whipped in the bowl, sharp cheddar grated, apricot jam and tons of butter standing by for the toast. Girls still not stirring. Go check the news. Damn good coffee, hot and strong.
Scan the news, sipping joe, the Times, the BBC, in short order mainlining joe, sips turned to gulps, so engrossing are the stories, and mostly not in a good way. Videos of dead children and wailing mothers, crashed airplanes, bombs all over the joint, heavy stuff. The usual.
Disease? Check. War? Check. Greed? Check. Hunger? Check. Cataclysmic storms? Check. Religious kookery? Check. Egomaniacs run amok? Check, in spades. Heck, who needs horror movies? We’re living one.
Good to know what’s going on out there, but enough already.
Utterly still, closer comes the sun, rays stretching vertically, green gone to violet, absolutely quiet save the occasional dog-bark, either Maisy or Nala or Tchago. Probably Nala, our dog. She’s a rescue mutt and needs reassuring. Call her in from the back stoop, the air sharp and cold, give her some loving and a biscuit or two. Wagging tail thumps against the leg, bass beat of joy.
Felt, sensed as much as heard, is the rustle of spring. Aspens in the garden grow fat in their tips, ready to push out catkins, even as storms roll through every few days. The balled fists of columbine clumps punch their way up through the edge of the snow cover alongside iris fans. A pine grosbeak was seen in the woods yesterday, a robin heard. Mud? Got plenty.
Then, boom: sunrise, rays shooting from a notch in the ridge of South Lookout, sky blue at last, the meadow outside a winking crystal carpet. Prognosis for the day: rip-snortin’ spring skiing, icy in the morning, pudding in the afternoon. Before it has a chance to be forgotten, on goes the ski pass, goofy picture and all. A snatch of song and laughter from upstairs, go time, and those sausages are sizzling a merry tune in short order.
Breakfast disappears, food in the belly, best feeling in the world. Skis, poles, boots, goggles, hats and gloves are bundled into the truck and off we go, buoyant, bad-news computer already forgotten, of the past.
The first couple runs on Milker, the traditional first choice on spring days, given its eastern exposure, are scratchy. Then, like clockwork, the hill turns to Italian ice, just begging for someone to shave it, and great sheets go spraying. That’s-a nice-a. Fondly remembered are the gigantic VW bumps from the bad old pre-grooming days, and the carnage at the bottom of the chairlift, where revealing outfits sported by some attendants caused more wrecks on a regular basis than the Delta demolition derby.
Onward to the Plunge Chair, big fat cruisers, and good ol’ Chair 6, sun-warmed bumps in the trees leading to Giant Steps. Giant Steps lead to Happy Thoughts, up on the wall skiers’ left, diving like birds, cranking bottom turns, come on, baby, surfin’ safari.
Some guy on the chair is doom-scrolling on his phone — what’s up with that? — and announces WWIII, as Russia is invading its neighbors with rockets, tanks and machine guns. We’ve responded by taking away its Big Macs and KitKats. And Coca Cola. Take that!
If we really wanted to hit him where it hurts, we’d take away his … coffee. Ha! That’d get him on a molecular level.
What we’re doing up here is not ignoring reality, I suggest, we’re engaging in a different reality, with the Earth, with the elements, recharging our batteries to better deal with all that other crap, so put away that stupid phone, unless you’re ordering a pepperoni pizza, and let’s head over to Revvie Bowl, where juicy, flat, easily negotiated GS bumps await. And reward the effort with burning legs, pulse pounding, heavy breathing, a song in the heart.
After a few laps there we head down the ridge along a soft edge, through spindrift swirling off the lip, dancing shapes through sparkling veils. Halfway down we cheat down onto the west-facing slope above The Chalkboard, skiers’ left of Little Rose, light on our skis and hopping like bunnies, ready to unweight, given the many rocks.
The snow has blown into the troughs of the bumps, covering the rocks, a lovely consistency somewhere between cream cheese frosting and fluffy meringue and we do the Meringue-o Tango — K2’s, I love you’s — our mojo is good, our hearts are light, and we slice and dice The Chalkboard with whoops and swoops. Even the dues-paying in the often-scrape-y gully below is easy, snow carve-y and soft.
Electra? Electrifying and super-fine. Dynamo hums. The chair closes. We wave good-bye to Utah, our old friend to the west — we’ll be seeing you soon — and ramp ’er down with a final Frontal.
On my own, a relaxing cruiser would be in order, legs shredded, but these guys drag me down Mammoth and Lower Plunge and on over to O’Reilly’s. Then one last creaky Coonie, on fumes, drawing on the last bit of energy from that long-ago breakfast. True grits.
We crawl from the hill, reduced, fulfilled, ready for a beer, and to more constructively deal with all that other stuff. I don’t have a shrink, but if I did I’m sure they would approve of what we’ve done here today. One thing to say: Olé!
Sean can be reached at seanmcnamara58@gmail.com.
