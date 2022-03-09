During last year’s spectacular summer and autumn months, many of our San Miguel County open spaces were front and center of activities, adventure and beauty. The San Miguel County Open Space Commission (OSC) would like to brief the local community on our 2021 OSC efforts and on-going projects. The OSC mission: “The San Miguel County Open Space Commission seeks to protect and conserve open space for people, natural habitat for flora and fauna, and agricultural lands for the farming and ranching communities throughout San Miguel County for this and future generations.”
The OSC develops and follows an annual, Board of County Commissioner (BOCC)-approved work plan that informs our decisions, and sets our direction to meet our goals and track our accomplishments. A few highlights from our 2021 work plan are listed below.
One of the long-term programs of the OSC is the San Miguel Land Heritage Program: “The OSC will continue to facilitate the preservation of important lands in San Miguel County by contributing funds for transaction costs associated with viable conservation easements being closed by certified land trusts.” After assisting Elk Springs Ranch close a 1,345-acre land conservation easement (LCE) with Montezuma Land Conservancy, another LCE is scheduled to close in 2022 that will total more than 9,000 acres and become the largest LCE in county history. Based on the OSC’s recommendations, the BOCC approved funding for both of these valuable land conservation projects.
Another conservation-based OSC program is to “assist in development and implementation of Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) projects that enhance land, watershed, soils and forest health, and/or provide protection or enhancement of habitat for species of concern to the county.” San Miguel County highly values our agrarian community, including ranchers, farmers and other agricultural producers and recognizes that they are at the front lines of today’s severe drought conditions. The county received a grant from the Colorado Water Conservation Board to engage agricultural producers and large landowners with PES incentives to voluntarily implement beneficial practices for long-term water conservation and improved soil health benefits on their land. The county engaged three program participants in 2021 and is seeking more for 2022. Brochures about the PES farm and ranch program are available on the county website and at county offices in Telluride and Norwood.
To see the PES program in action, visit our pollinator garden at the Down Valley Park.
According to Earthwatch, “pollinator decline is a massive concern because of the potential impacts it will have on food production, human health and ecosystem functioning, including the capacity of plants to sequester carbon from the atmosphere.” So, not only will you see gorgeous native plants and flowers, but you’ll also experience the hum of happy insects and bees and see the beauty of moths and butterflies as they work to regenerate our Earth.
County Parks & Open Space staff and the OSC presented their recommendations to the BOCC for implementation of a Class 1 E-Bike Pilot Program on county trails. The BOCC adopted the OSC’s recommendations, and as a result, Class 1 E-Bikes are now allowed on two county trails — the M59 River Trail and the Whiskey Charlie 62 Trail.
A recreation goal for locals and visitors alike is to “partner with existing groups and entities to determine county priorities for retaining and enhancing access to public lands.” 2021 trail and recreation projects included Ilium Timber Deck Project. County Parks & Open Space staff, with input from the County Historical Commission, repurposed timbers from the old RGS Wye/Bridge in Ilium to build a wonderful deck as a respite area adjacent to the river with scenic views for hikers and cyclists. Mill Creek Park: OSC began planning for the county’s proposed new Mill Creek Park, a 1.09-acre site located at the northeast corner of Mill Creek Road and Highway 145, where the historic San Miguel City once stood. County Parks & Open Space staff conducted a historic archeological review before deciding to delay the project until the spring of 2022 to comply with the state's historic preservation requirements. Ongoing enforcement of dogs and bikes on the Keystone Gorge trail; installation of a 40-foot steel pedestrian bridge on the Bridal Veil Trail, a collaborative project with the Telluride Mountain Club and partial funding obtained from a CPW grant; and an improved stream crossing for bikers on the Remine Creek Trail are also in the works.
OSC and Parks & Open Space work to create and maintain additional trails with partners including, but not limited to, the USFS, the Town of Telluride, The West End Trails Alliance, Telluride Mountain Club, Southwest Conservation Corps and other regional trails groups.
To learn more about the OSC, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/286/Open-Space-Commission.
