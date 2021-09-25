DEAR EDITOR:
On behalf of the Wilkinson Public Library, I would like to sincerely thank the Town of Telluride, the Telluride Institute/Watershed Education Program and the Telluride Arts for collaborating with us to provide a wonderful educational program using puppets teaching children the importance being aware of the black bears in the San Miguel Valley and beyond! Mr. Ashley and Ms. Miranda did an exceptional job with their hand puppetry. We reached almost 300 people from six local preschools, all the Telluride Elementary School kindergarten through second grade, local families and visitors at the Transfer Warehouse and at the Lawson Hill Park.
WPL so appreciates working with these local nonprofit organizations — helping educate our children and families with such a fun and educational program!
Sincerely,
Jeannie Stewart
Youth Programming
Wilkinson Public Library
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.