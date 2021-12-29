I grew up in rural Maine, as part of a family who took Christmas pretty seriously. We were not a church-going crew (spiritual, yes, but religious, no) but were hugely obsessed with all things Christmas, mostly, I believe, because the holiday reflected our family culture. We were a close bunch and Christmas, with all of it’s cozying up in the cold, happily anticipated traditions and togetherness, suited our tight-knit gang like a warm woolen mitten. My mom always put up a tree in nearly every room and would artfully decorate it to a certain theme. She also baked like a fiend, and her cutout sugar cookies, fudge, pralines (gooey delectable wonders I can scarcely describe) would become staples of our diet for weeks on end. My dad always bought sweet commemorative ornaments and wore a special corduroy shirt that he reserved specifically for cranberry-sauce making. There were holiday books we would always read (Richard Scarry’s “Animals’ Merry Christmas” and “Santa Mouse” by Michael Brown were my favorites. I can recite them word for word to this day.), and specific traditions we’d always adhere to, like reading aloud our letters to Santa from years past, cracking up at our odd questions and childish requests. On Christmas Eve, my brother and sister and I would usually hunker down in one room (my brother’s, because he had bunk beds) and try, unsuccessfully, to sleep. One year, at 3 a.m., when I could contain my feverish excitement no longer, I skulked into my parents’ bedroom and begged them to wake up so we could start Christmas. The answer was a hard “no,” full of empathy yet tinged with annoyance. (Don’t worry, Mom and Dad, Hud and Viv do the same thing to me now, so I’ve gotten an annual taste of my own medicine).
It stands to reason that a Christmas freak like me would raise a family with a similar appetite for all things holiday. Since our kids were born, we’ve always taken the entire month of December to celebrate, prepare, wrap, sing and giddily scheme. It’s more than just a fun time, for my kids, Christmas is the physical manifestation of all things joy-filled, hopeful and magical. So back in 2016, when we traded Colorado’s snow-globe holiday wonderland for a Christmas on our new sailboat home in sunny Florida, our family felt disjointed, odd and majorly out of sorts. Out of sorts not only because we were in what felt to us a decidedly un-Christmassy place, but because just about everything we had planned concerning our new sailboat life was going wrong. We were living on a dock at a marina in Ft. Pierce, Florida, where we had originally planned to be for only two weeks, but with all of the mounting boat problems, surprise repairs and the steep learning curve for my husband and I, by Christmas we had been there a full two months, watching our savings drain away with every new issue we found, boat part we needed to buy and dock fees that added up day by day. Our goal had been to cross the Gulf Stream to the Bahamas, where we had excitedly planned to spend Christmas snorkeling together in crystalline waters and feasting on conch fritters. The way things were going, we felt like we’d be lucky if we ever left the dock. The cabin of our boat was a hot, sticky oily mess with projects going in every corner. Living aboard was an uncomfortable, sweat-drenched affair. We bought a Christmas tree at the supermarket, placed it on the deck and hung battery-powered lights from its branches, trying to evoke some holiday spirit amidst the chaos, but within two days it baked to a dark brown crisp in the unforgiving sun, shedding needles like confetti and eventually falling over in the wind. The dead tree seemed to be a metaphor for our hapless sailboat mission, and we began to wonder if we’d made a gigantic mistake by attempting it in the first place.
Luckily, our spirits did not remain so impossibly low. Just like the denouement of any Hallmark channel holiday flick worth its salt, on Christmas Eve, a kind of miracle occurred. Our boat didn’t magically fix itself, but there was a definite shift in our energy and determination, one that propelled us to make a small, but very significant change. We left the dock, motoring just a few short miles away to a tiny anchorage beside a postcard-stamp sized beach. It was movement, glorious movement, after months of stagnation, and it felt so good. We felt the bob and sway of our boat as it swung on the anchor, felt the Christmas winds and the splash of spray. It was a taste, albeit a small one, of what our sailing life would eventually feel like, and it motivated us to stay the course, to keep doggedly proceeding on, and to not give up the ship. We took the dinghy to the beach and played in the sand for hours, throwing the ball to our dog in the waves and making friends with another family. Later on, the four of us watched the sunset from our deck and the kids hung their stockings, new ones that they’d decorated with glitter and seashells. Everything was different, but the most important elements remained the same: we were together, we were happy, we were grateful, and best of all, hope was on the horizon.
