I’m sitting at the bow of a “pump boat,” a kind of long, wooden outrigger canoe that is so common here in the Philippines. There are two of these lanky vessels transporting my family of four to a local surf spot that pops up offshore, a small but spicy reef break called Salvacion. The driver of our boat keeps one hand on the bamboo pole that’s his tiller and another on the repurposed fishing line he’s got tied to the throttle — this is how he controls the speed of the lawn mower-type motor that’s powering the boat. Occasionally he takes a hand to steady the stack of surfboards beside him as we bounce over choppy waves. About 20 meters from the break, he cuts the motor and points in our direction, indicating that it’s time for us to jump in and start paddling to the surf. As I stand on the wooden rail of the pump boat, peering down at the glossy water below me (I can’t tell how deep it is because it’s so impossibly clear) and then look out at the white-capped waves breaking far out in front of me, I pause for a second before plunging into the sea. It’s one of those surreal, unexpected moments that traveling tends to serve up. It’s exhilarating, it’s intimidating, it’s the definition of different. It’s the feeling I’ve been chasing for most of my life.
For those who may be following this chunk of my family’s travels, we are fresh from a winter season spent living in Hakuba, Japan. When our 90-day visa was up, we traded mountains for the ocean and made a beeline for the Philippines (by way of Hong Kong) and ended up here on the island of Siargao, home of one of the most famous surf breaks in the world, Cloud Nine. After nearly five months of exploring foreign places, I've noticed that being here in this tiny surf village has given me the strongest sense of familiarity, peace and calm. And even though we have no singular plan for our time here, even though we’re hopping around from one surf-bum lodge to the next, carrying just a few changes of clothes in miniscule backpacks and constantly scouting for laundromats, I feel grounded here, present and more relaxed than I’ve felt in a long time. My contentment comes as no surprise, and I know why I’m so happy here: it’s the surfing.
Our family got hooked on surfing six years ago when we were living in Cabarete, an adrenaline-fueled little town on the north shore of the Dominican Republic. It was there that we discovered Encuentro, the consistently breaking, beginner-friendly beach that won our hearts and made us a bonafide family of surf freaks. Since that six-month stint in the DR our crew has chased waves wherever we go, from Puerto Rico to Grenada, from the Baja to Florida and even in our good old former home state of Maine, we’ve scratched the surf itch wherever and whenever we can. All four of us ride goofy. All four of us can’t get enough of surfing.
In my experience, surfing is as close as you can get to nature without lying down in the dirt and eating it. Prostrating yourself on a narrow board as you paddle out to catch a wave, the ocean envelopes you in every way — it’s splashing up in your face, filling your mouth and stinging your eyes. When you fill out the paperwork for an entry-level job as “surfer,” the ocean is your unrelenting boss, the cranky shift leader who demands you adapt to her random quirks and idiosyncrasies, the arbitrary manager who puts you through your paces and often makes you cry. Over time, the realization hits that your boss actually knows a thing or two, you can learn from her if you just get over your ego for a second and pay attention to the nuggets of wisdom she throws out when her mood is magnanimous. A few sessions in, it dawns on you that here’s a reason you took this job: you’re learning a lot, more than you thought you would. Before you know it, you’re shocked to find that you’re having fun. Everyone knows that hard work hands out the sweetest rewards, and if the ocean is your taskmaster, then catching your first good wave is the hot fudge and the maraschino cherry and the Oreo cookie crumble on the sundae you never knew you were craving.
One of the best things about surfing is that it forces us to get out of our heads, to forget everything else and to be fully in the now. My husband Travis explains it like this: “Surfing demands 100 percent presence, whether you’re a beginner or an expert. The wave is a gift, you have to adjust to it, surrender to it. There’s nothing else for you to do but just be there, in that moment.”
When asked about surfing, my 16-year-old son Hudson sums it up really well.
“I love to surf because it’s all about concentration, connection and love,” Hud says. “You are one with the wave because you are moving with it. That’s the joy you feel.”
As complex as surfing can be, it’s also blissfully simple. There are no tight, technical boots to buckle, no poles to clutch, it’s just you and a board. As the world around us fills with more hurt and I struggle to find answers, it’s simplicity my soul is seeking. So we’ll keep chasing waves, wherever we may be. And we’ll do our best to stay in the now.
