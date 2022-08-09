DEAR EDITOR:

You are so ducking good to us. The 144th annual KOTO Duck Race went swimmingly on Friday, and we could not have done it without your support. We'd like to thank the following local businesses and organizations for generously donating prizes:

Telluride Ski & Golf

SBG Productions

Telluride Outside

Orvis Hot Springs

Sheridan Opera House

Kamruz Gallery

China Rose Florist & Greenhouse

The New Sheridan Hotel

Clark's Market

Between the Covers Bookstore

Smuggler's Brew Pub

Wine Mine

Hook

Mountain Village Wine Merchant

Timberline Ace Hardware

Tim's Naturals

La Cocina de Luz

Also, thank you to all of the volunteers who sold ducks and wrangled on race day. And finally, thank you to everyone who bought a duck! Winners are listed at KOTO.org.

Until next year, go easy on the foie gras.

KOTO Staff