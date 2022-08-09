DEAR EDITOR:
You are so ducking good to us. The 144th annual KOTO Duck Race went swimmingly on Friday, and we could not have done it without your support. We'd like to thank the following local businesses and organizations for generously donating prizes:
Telluride Ski & Golf
SBG Productions
Telluride Outside
Orvis Hot Springs
Sheridan Opera House
Kamruz Gallery
China Rose Florist & Greenhouse
The New Sheridan Hotel
Clark's Market
Between the Covers Bookstore
Smuggler's Brew Pub
Wine Mine
Hook
Mountain Village Wine Merchant
Timberline Ace Hardware
Tim's Naturals
La Cocina de Luz
Also, thank you to all of the volunteers who sold ducks and wrangled on race day. And finally, thank you to everyone who bought a duck! Winners are listed at KOTO.org.
Until next year, go easy on the foie gras.
KOTO Staff
