55 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Dec. 8, 1967
Telluride area still has ski potential
A dreamy ski development in Telluride some seven years ago fizzled and a lot of people were hurt financially.
However, many professional ski people see the Telluride slopes as having great potential. A couple from Aspen here recently said, “It’s bound to come some day…”
To people in Colorado who run ski courses and who sell all that a skier needs, skiing is big business and getting bigger by the year.
From The Telluride Times, Dec. 15, 1967
Snowmobilers Near Imogene
Dallas Fullerton, Bill Mahoney and Jim Fahrion made it to Imogene Pass via snowmobiles.
The adventuresome snowmobilers found a variety of snow depths, ranging from a couple of inches to shoulder deep in drifts in the high country.
The vehicles performed well until they hit snow-blown crust covered with a later snow.
Fullerton, who reported on the trip, said they were too tired to continue to the summit.
45 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Dec. 8, 1977
Goldsmith Mike Baer Opens new business
After six months of looking, Mike Baer says he’s found the right place.
Baer, a talented goldsmith and jewelry maker with extensive background, says he was looking for someplace in the Rockies to settle and begin his trade. After looking in Jackson Hole, Aspen and Taos areas, he finally settled on the Telluride area.
And it appears that people in the area are glad he came.
“I can’t make bracelets fast enough,” said Baer.
Most of his current work is in silver, but Baer says he much prefers working in gold.
“Gold is the best metal to work with,” he said. “Silver is almost like working with tinfoil.”
Baer also says he works with pewter, copper and other metals.
“I also do hand engraving and am one of only 20 persons left in the country who can do it anymore,” he said. “Most engraving is now done by machine.”
He also does castings.
45 YEARS AGO
From The Telluride Times, Dec. 22, 1977
That ringing sound wasn’t X-mas bells
Tom John Brown is glad he’s finally figured out what was causing that occasional ringing sensation in his ears.
Brown, who recently opened the Paris Flea Market in the San Juan Building in Telluride, said he’d been hearing what he thought was a telephone ringing periodically ever since he moved into the building. Trouble was, he couldn’t find the telephone.
This week, however, the mystery was solved.
While removing a wall during a remodeling project at this shop, workers discovered an old pay telephone which had been walled up. The telephone, which apparently had been hidden several years, had never been disconnected by Mountain Bell.
Brown says the phone, which still works, will be left on the outside after this remodeling project.
20 YEARS AGO
From the Telluride Daily Planet, Dec. 13, 2002
Two eras end and another begins
By Suzanne Cheavens
Tradition: One has been in existence for nearly as long as Telluride has been a town. The Elks represents Telluride’s old guard, a stolid club started by miners and merchants whose past Exalted Rulers line the walls like so many kings and recently, a few brave queens.
The other is new-old, born of a loving restoration of a century-old meeting hall that in modern times welcomed Telluride’s newer residents, pioneers mining for powder. Its walls are painted in warm tones that have bathed dozens of weddings, dances, slide shows, comedy troupes, musicians and countless thousands of patrons in a warm light.
With the nearly simultaneous sale of both the Elks Lodge and the historic Swede-Finn Hall on West Pacific Avenue, both hallowed spaces will see new roles for the future. The Elks will move into the Swede-Finn Hall, while The Limeleaf Restaurant will look for new digs.
The third floor condominium space includes the Elks fabled ornate mahogany bar, two large meeting rooms and a full kitchen.
The new owners will divide the 6,700-square-foot space into two separate residential condominiums.
Across town in the neighborhood that was once home to the Swedes and the Finns who toiled in the mines around Telluride, resides the 102-year-old Swede-Finn Hall on the corner of South Townsend Street and West Pacific. Restored in the early 1900s by Dave Wolf, the spacious, wooden-floored saloon with a real billiards room downstairs quickly became a local favorite.
